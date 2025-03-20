 7 in 10 households say financial situation has worsened, poll shows
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

7 in 10 households say financial situation has worsened, poll shows

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 10:52
The Federation of Korean Industries building in Seoul [YONHAP]

The Federation of Korean Industries building in Seoul [YONHAP]

 
Around seven out of 10 Korean households perceive their financial situation as having worsened compared to a year ago due to inflation, a poll showed Thursday.
 
According to the survey carried out by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) on 1,000 adults nationwide recently, 71.5 percent of respondents said they felt their household finances had deteriorated over the past year.
 

Related Article

When asked about the extent of financial change, 26.4 percent reported a 20-30 percent deterioration, while 23.2 percent reported a decline of under 10 percent. The overall perceived decline in household economic conditions was averaged at 7.7 percent.
 
Regarding the primary sources of financial hardship, inflation was cited by 71.9 percent of respondents. Other major concerns included reduced income and job insecurity.
 
Among specific areas, food and dining expenses were the most affected at 72 percent, followed by energy and housing expenses at 11 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.
 
"A prolonged economic downturn and high inflation have severely impacted household finances," an FKI official said, while emphasizing the need for the government to promote a business-friendly environment to stimulate investment and job creation.
 

Yonhap
tags FKI

More in Economy

7 in 10 households say financial situation has worsened, poll shows

Bank of Korea's Chang says need to monitor household debt growth

Korea to sharpen policy edge to bolster steel sector amid trade barriers, dumping

Gov't adopts permission system for home transactions in 4 Seoul districts

Some U.S. tariffs may be avoided on April 2 under pre-negotiated deal: Bessent

Related Stories

On jobs, listed companies still struggle to get well

FKI points to Africa's car market, minerals as sectors for cooperation

FKI joins global trade groups' call for expansion of WTO agreement on IT products

Carbon goals cannot be met without nuclear power: FKI

FKI calls on government to improve trade with Taiwan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)