 Un-real estate: Gov't permission system imposition fuels confusion
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 18:30 Updated: 20 Mar. 2025, 18:31
Apartment listings are posted on the wall of a real estate agency in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 20. [YONHAP]

The Seoul city government announced on March 19 that it will require permission for housing transactions in certain districts — Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa and Yongsan — from March 24 to Sept. 30 to quell red-hot housing prices, a decision that comes less than five weeks after lifting the requirement in two of said districts. The move has caused confusion in the housing market as sellers scramble and buyers wait.
