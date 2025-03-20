Brands ditch actor Kim Soo-hyun over dating scandal

Brands including Prada have cut ties with Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun amid controversy regarding his relationship with actor Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead in February.The 37-year-old actor, who gained popularity in Korea and China for his role in hit Korean drama series “My Love from the Star” (2013) and “Queen of Tears” (2024) has been accused of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was underage in a YouTube expose, citing testimonies from the actor's relatives.Luxury fashion group Prada said it had mutually decided to end its collaboration with Kim when asked in a client service chat on Monday. It did not elaborate further.Dinto, a Korean cosmetic brand, also announced it was ending its advertising contract with Kim.“We have determined that there are substantial grounds rendering the fulfillment of the advertising contract unfeasible,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, referred to a statement given on Friday when denying claims that the two had been in a relationship dating back to 2015 when Kim Sae-ron was a minor. She was also managed by the agency, but her contract was not renewed in 2022, the same year that she was involved in a drunk driving incident.Goldmedalist also said Kim Soo-hyun, who has not commented directly, had been unfairly linked to Kim Sae-ron's death.Kim, who was 24 years old, was found dead at her home. Her career had suffered since the drunk driving incident, and local media reported that she was in debt and working part-time jobs to pay it off.Goldmedalist said the late actor owed the company around 700 million won ($483,759.50) in damages and penalties as a result of the drunk driving case.In 2024, Kim Sae-ron posted a photo of herself with Kim Soo-hyun which was quickly deleted, prompting speculation that the two were a couple.A lawyer representing the relatives of Kim Sae-ron said in a media briefing on Monday that the late actor had decided to post the photo in hopes of hearing back from Kim Soo-hyun.Reuters