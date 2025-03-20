Celebrity chef Paik Jong-won serves up apology over recent controversies
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 14:02
Celebrity chef Paik Jong-won issued a second apology on Wednesday amid mounting controversies surrounding him and his company, TheBorn Korea, even halting production of a criticized ham product.
The latest apology comes just six days after his initial statement on March 13.
"I sincerely apologize once again for the disappointment and distress caused by recent events," Paik said in a statement released on TheBorn Korea’s official website.
"Both I and all of our employees take this situation very seriously. We are fully committed to addressing these concerns with organization-wide effort and accountability."
The latest apology follows continued backlash over the company's product quality and Paik’s business practices. The chef has also been accused of violating country-of-origin labeling laws after reports surfaced that its soybean paste product that was advertised as domestically made allegedly contained Chinese fermented paste.
In Wednesday’s statement, Paik said the company is conducting a comprehensive review of all product descriptions, including those under scrutiny for misleading country-of-origin claims.
An external monitoring system implemented by industry experts will also be launched to improve product oversight, according to the statement.
The celebrity chef confirmed that the production of Paik Ham, which came under fire for exaggerated advertising and low meat content, has been halted.
He further promised to carefully inspect the equipment used at festivals and ensure proper hygiene standards. This statement apparently addresses online criticism regarding his past use of a pesticide sprayer to apply sauce on meat, as seen in old YouTube videos, and the placement of an indoor liquefied petroleum gas canister near a brazier — a violation of the Safety Control and Business of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Act.
The statement also comes as Paik prepares for the upcoming Chunhyang Festival, a seven-day cultural event hosted by Namwon in North Jeolla, where he is set to manage and consult on the festival’s food zone.
Paik further pledged continued support for restaurant owners operating under TheBorn Korea’s brands.
“We will spare no effort in providing practical support to restaurant owners who may be concerned about the current situation,” Paik said in a statement.
“We will develop and implement palpable support measures as quickly as possible.”
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
