DP leader courts Samsung chief to discuss youth jobs, economic growth
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 16:19
-
JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
"The country prospers when companies do well," the DP leader Lee told the Samsung chief at the Samsung Software Academy For Youth (SSAFY) bootcamp in southern Seoul on Thursday. The Korean word for "youth" refers to people in their 20s and 30s.
"If Samsung thrives, those who have invested in Samsung will also prosper. I would like to request that Samsung continue to play a leading role in driving economic growth, as it has done so far."
Samsung's Lee Jae-yong responded by explaining the role of SSAFY and showed appreciation towards the opposition party leader for paying a visit despite busy schedule.
SSAFY is a coding bootcamp run by Samsung Electronics that connects aspiring software engineers with job opportunities. DP's Lee praised SSAFY's potential to open opportunities.
"Nowadays, it's different from the past. It's difficult for young people to find opportunities," he said. "I sincerely appreciate Samsung's efforts in creating new pathways."
During the 10-or-so-minute closed-door meeting, the two leaders discussed the need for government and business collaboration when engaging in public diplomacy.
"The two consented over the need for various players, such as the government, companies and associations, to collaborate, because there is a limit when approaching individually," DP chief spokesperson Cho Seung-rae told reporters after the meeting.
"DP's Lee emphasized the need for the government to not just support but to invest in areas where there's need for large-scale investments."
The meeting on Thursday is the latest in a series of conglomerate-friendly gestures made by the DP leader, underscoring his attempt to maintain a lead as the presidential contender.
Last month, Lee Jae-myung paid a visit to Hyundai Motor's Asan, South Chungcheong factory, emphasizing the need for growth.
The parties did not, however, discuss the chip industry's exemption from Korea's 52-hour workweek at Thursday's meeting, Cho said.
