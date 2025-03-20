 Gov't launches rare metals industry development council
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Gov't launches rare metals industry development council

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 10:21
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy logo [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy logo [YONHAP]

 
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday launched a rare metals industry development council to better respond to the intensification of protectionism and discuss the supply chain strategies of the domestic industry, according to officials.
 
During its inaugural meeting held in Osong, North Chungcheong, members agreed to conduct a comprehensive review of the supply chain and technological landscape for 15 critical rare metals, including rare earth elements, lithium and tungsten, which are essential for advanced industries.
 

Related Article

 
Given the diverse applications of rare metals across industries, the council comprises experts from industry, academia and research institutions.
 
The council plans to assess Seoul's rare metals supply chain, analyze related technologies and develop strategies to navigate global rare metals markets and export controls in the future.
 

Yonhap
tags Industry Ministry

More in Industry

Gov't launches rare metals industry development council

Hyundai Motor's Tucson SUV poised to surpass 10 million in global sales this year

Samsung Electronics to unveil new AI-powered home appliances next week

Coupang at work on $69 million North Chungcheong logistics center

Water Korea kicks off at Kintex

Related Stories

Industry minister highlights Korea’s economic stability despite political turmoil

Government to lift R&D regulations, encourage innovation

Industry Ministry, arms agency to jointly develop engine for next-gen fighter jets

New industry minister vows to boost exports, revive nuclear industry

Industry Ministry and businesses plan for export challenges under Trump’s second term
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)