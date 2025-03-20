Gov't launches rare metals industry development council

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday launched a rare metals industry development council to better respond to the intensification of protectionism and discuss the supply chain strategies of the domestic industry, according to officials.During its inaugural meeting held in Osong, North Chungcheong, members agreed to conduct a comprehensive review of the supply chain and technological landscape for 15 critical rare metals, including rare earth elements, lithium and tungsten, which are essential for advanced industries.Given the diverse applications of rare metals across industries, the council comprises experts from industry, academia and research institutions.The council plans to assess Seoul's rare metals supply chain, analyze related technologies and develop strategies to navigate global rare metals markets and export controls in the future.Yonhap