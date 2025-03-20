Hyundai Motor's Tucson SUV poised to surpass 10 million in global sales this year
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 09:59
Tucson, a compact SUV from Hyundai Motor, is posed to surpass 10 million units in cumulative sales this year to become the automaker's third vehicle to achieve the milestone, according to industry observers Thursday.
According to Hyundai Motor's investor relations data, the Tucson had recorded cumulative sales of 9,639,991 units as of January.
Given that 634,294 units were sold globally last year, the model is expected to surpass the 10 million mark during the middle of 2025.
Within Hyundai Motor Group and the broader Korean auto industry, only two models have achieved this milestone — the Elantra, with cumulative sales of 15,531,143 units, and the Accent, with 10,443,452 units sold as of January 2024.
With the anticipated milestone, the Tucson will likely solidify its position as one of Hyundai's best-selling vehicles worldwide.
Since its debut in 2004, international markets have accounted for 90.9 percent of total sales of the Tucson.
The model is particularly popular in the United States, where it sold 209,624 units last year, making it Hyundai's top-selling vehicle in the American market.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)