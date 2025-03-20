 Hyundai Motor's Tucson SUV poised to surpass 10 million in global sales this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai Motor's Tucson SUV poised to surpass 10 million in global sales this year

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 09:59
Hyundai Motor's Tucson model [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's Tucson model [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Tucson, a compact SUV from Hyundai Motor, is posed to surpass 10 million units in cumulative sales this year to become the automaker's third vehicle to achieve the milestone, according to industry observers Thursday.
 
According to Hyundai Motor's investor relations data, the Tucson had recorded cumulative sales of 9,639,991 units as of January.
 

Related Article

Given that 634,294 units were sold globally last year, the model is expected to surpass the 10 million mark during the middle of 2025.
 
Within Hyundai Motor Group and the broader Korean auto industry, only two models have achieved this milestone — the Elantra, with cumulative sales of 15,531,143 units, and the Accent, with 10,443,452 units sold as of January 2024. 
 
With the anticipated milestone, the Tucson will likely solidify its position as one of Hyundai's best-selling vehicles worldwide.
 
Since its debut in 2004, international markets have accounted for 90.9 percent of total sales of the Tucson.
 
The model is particularly popular in the United States, where it sold 209,624 units last year, making it Hyundai's top-selling vehicle in the American market.

Yonhap
tags Hyundai Motor Tucson

More in Industry

Gov't launches rare metals industry development council

Hyundai Motor's Tucson SUV poised to surpass 10 million in global sales this year

Samsung Electronics to unveil new AI-powered home appliances next week

Coupang at work on $69 million North Chungcheong logistics center

Water Korea kicks off at Kintex

Related Stories

Hyundai, Kia clean energy vehicle exports hit record high in 2024

Hyundai Motor resumes production of Ioniq 5s

Hyundai's take on flying car may star alongside Spider-Man

Waiting for chips

Hyundai Motor to operate autonomous buses at R&D center
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)