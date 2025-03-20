Jin Ramen maker Otoki to raise ramyeon prices 7.5% in April

Otoki said Thursday it will raise the prices of its ramyeon starting April to reflect higher raw material costs.The food manufacturer plans to raise the retail prices of 16 instant noodle products by an average of 7.5 percent starting April 1, Otoki said in a press release Thursday.The price of Jin Ramen, the company's most popular instant noodle, will rise to 790 won (54 cents) from 710 won, while that of Odongtong Myon is set to rise to 836 won from 800 won, it said."The price hike is inevitable to reflect the won's weakness [against the dollar], rising raw materials prices, and higher logistics and labor costs," the company said.A weak won drives up the purchasing cost of raw materials, such as palm oil and starch, largely imported from overseas.Its bigger rival, Nongshim, raised the prices of 14 ramyeon products by 7.2 percent and three snack products by 7.4 percent from March 17 for the same reasons.Samyang Foods, renowned for its Buldak ramyeon, said it is not considering price hikes at the moment.Yonhap