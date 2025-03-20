Samsung Electronics to unveil new AI-powered home appliances next week
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 09:52
Samsung Electronics will showcase its latest home appliances driven by AI and unveil its vision for hyper-personalized smart living next week, industry sources said Thursday.
At the "Welcome to Bespoke AI" event scheduled for Wednesday, Samsung Electronics will introduce Home AI, an advanced ecosystem that integrates AI with enhanced connectivity, offering users a seamless and intuitive smart home experience.
The company will also reveal its latest Bespoke AI lineup, a customizable range of appliances tailored to Korean consumers.
CEO Han Jong-hee will deliver a keynote speech at the event.
During a recent shareholder meeting, Han provided a glimpse of what's to come.
"We will show our new products like refrigerators, washers, air conditioners, cookers and vacuums at the event next week," he said. "We will produce innovative products like our Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Combo to upgrade Samsung's status in the industry."
Samsung Electronics has also released a teaser video on its newsroom homepage, offering a preview of its Bespoke AI products and SmartThings connectivity, which aims to provide users with a more personalized and AI-powered home experience.
