 Korean Cultural Center library in New York wins iF Design Award for blending tradition with modernity
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 12:10
The library at the Korean Cultural Center New York was named a recipient of the iF Design Award 2025. [MICHAEL MORAN, STUDIO EMPATHY, PRAXES]

The library at the Korean Cultural Center New York was named a recipient of the iF Design Award 2025. [MICHAEL MORAN, STUDIO EMPATHY, PRAXES]

 
The library at the Korean Cultural Center New York has been named a recipient of the iF Design Award 2025, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Thursday.
 
The award falls under the category of interior architecture and public interiors. 
 

The library at the Korean Cultural Center New York was named a recipient of the iF Design Award 2025. [MICHAEL MORAN, STUDIO EMPATHY, PRAXES]

The library, originally opened in 1979 at a different location, was later relocated to the third floor of the government-affiliated Korean Cultural Center New York. The cultural center houses a gallery, theater, cooking studio, media wall, garden and other spaces, promoting Korean cultural events.  
 
The library’s recent renovation, led by architecture studios Studio Empathy and Praxes, was completed in 2024. Its design is influenced by hanok (traditional Korean houses) and dancheong (traditional Korean decorative coloring on wooden buildings). 
 
The library at the Korean Cultural Center New York was named a recipient of the iF Design Award 2025. [MICHAEL MORAN, STUDIO EMPATHY, PRAXES]

The library holds approximately 10,000 books, publications and multimedia resources related to Korea.
 
The iF Design Award praised the venue for its “minimalistic and contemporary aesthetic, which inspires a biophilic space,” adding that it “showcases how cultural heritage can be preserved and celebrated through thoughtful and contemporary design, creating a unique and enriching environment.” 
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
