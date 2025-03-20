Seoul hotels set to go dark — and romantic — for Earth Hour

The Earth Hour was launched in 2007 by the World Wildlife Fund to raise awareness of climate change. It is one of the world's largest campaigns today, with organizations, businesses and individuals in more than 190 countries partaking in the annual event. This year, it takes place on March 22 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.The Korea JoongAng Daily compiled a list of hotels in Seoul participating in Earth Hour. In addition to turning off their lights for 60 minutes, these hotels have curated creative programs to celebrate Earth Hour through events like candlelight dinners and giveaways for promoting conservation efforts.Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun in Jung District, central Seoul, will turn off the exterior hotel logo sign lights and exterior flower bed lights for one hour on Saturday, March 22, starting at 8:30 p.m. It will also turn off unnecessary lights in the hotel's Momo Lounge and Moments Lounge and illuminate the interior with LED candles.The hotel will also hold an Earth Hour Instagram event for followers of the hotel's Instagram account, @courtyard_namdaemun. Those who post a photo showing their participation in Earth Hour on Instagram with the required hashtag can receive gift sets prepared by the hotel. Overnight guests to the hotel on March 22 will also receive an eco-friendly perfume set and coffee gift certificates to encourage active participation in the Earth Hour campaign.(02) 2211-8000Park Hyatt Seoul in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, will be turning off its exterior logo lights during Earth Hour. Lights at its restaurants will also be dimmed and candles will be installed for extra light.The hotel will also host an Instagram event in collaboration with Carrière Frères, a premium scented candle brand. The first 10 guests who upload photos of themselves participating in Earth Hour, comment on the event post and present the photo to the concierge will receive a free Petite Candle Siberian Pine & Winter Rose, worth 74,000 won ($51) from Carrier Frères.(02) 2016-1234Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, will join the Earth Hour campaign by turning off approximately 90 percent of its lights.The hotel will also present a unique gastronomic experience on Friday, May 21, with the Eco-Friendly Wine Dinner. Organic and sustainably grown ingredients will be paired with organic, natural wines. At the end of the evening, guests can enjoy a special cocktail developed under the zero-waste concept. Reservations for the Eco-Friendly Wine Dinner at Conrad Seoul can be made through the 37 Grill & Bar's Naver reservation link.(02) 6137-7000Boccalino, the Italian restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno District, central Seoul, will be hosting a Candlelight Dinner on May 22 to celebrate Earth Hour. The restaurant will turn off all the lights in the restaurant and use candles.The Candlelight Dinner, which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will comply with local safety measures, including minimizing lighting in the restaurant and kitchen, according to the hotel.(02) 6388-5000Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, central Seoul, will turn off and minimize the lighting in three of the hotel's food and beverage venues — the Privilege Bar, Rumpus Room and Cleo — for one hour from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The hotel said it will be using LED stand-up lights during this time. The hotel will also be giving out free diaries to guests who voluntarily turn off their room lights and share their experiences on social media.In addition, Mondrian Seoul Itaewon is set to complete the installation of water purifiers in all guest rooms in April.(02) 2076-2000Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, western Seoul, is slated to minimize lighting inside and outside the hotel as well as in food and beverage establishments such as restaurants and bars during Earth Hour. It will also hold an event for guests to participate in the campaign. Those who upload a photo of their room with the lights out on Instagram can receive Hotel Naru Seoul's signature multi-spray.(02) 6410-1000