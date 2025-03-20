 Korea to require safety personnel on TV sets after KBS damages World Heritage site
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

Korea to require safety personnel on TV sets after KBS damages World Heritage site

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 13:08
Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy [KWON HYUK-JAE]

Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy [KWON HYUK-JAE]

 
A written pledge and the deployment of safety personnel will be required when filming movies or dramas at nationally designated cultural heritage sites, the Korea Heritage Service announced on Thursday.
 
The new guidelines for filming at cultural heritage sites were introduced following controversies surrounding damage that occurred to Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy, a Unesco World Heritage site, and the Mandaeru pavilion, a designated treasure, during a drama shoot.
 

Related Article

 
Controversy arose last December when it was revealed that KBS had driven nails into the pavilion and other structures at Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy to install props while filming the drama “The First Night with the Duke.”
 
Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy is a cluster of traditional buildings that served as a school during the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). This academy was designated as a World Heritage site by Unesco in 2010.
 
“In order to prevent similar incidents in the future, guidelines have been established to share key precautions regarding filming activities at cultural heritage sites,” the Korea Heritage Service said in a press release.
 
A filming request, along with a detailed plan and a written pledge, will be required when seeking permission to film at cultural heritage sites. Applications must be submitted at least 15 days before the scheduled shoot to the relevant authority, such as a special self-governing mayor, provincial governor or district mayor.
 
KBS-hired staff are seen putting nails into the walls of Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy in Andong, North Gyeongsang. [YONHAP]

KBS-hired staff are seen putting nails into the walls of Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy in Andong, North Gyeongsang. [YONHAP]

 
The submitted plan must include the filming location, purpose, detailed schedule, measures to prevent damage and a list of equipment to be used.
 
The deployment of safety personnel responsible for managing and supervising the site will be required when conducting commercial productions or when filming involves 10 or more people. A list of these personnel must be submitted in advance.
 
Qualifications in fields such as architecture, landscape architecture, history or archaeology, or affiliation as a cultural heritage interpreter with the local government, will be required when appointing safety personnel, according to the Korea Heritage Service.
 
Applicants will also need to consent to a clause accepting full civil and criminal liability for any damage to the cultural heritage, facilities or accidents that may occur during filming.
 
In response to the recent controversy over driving nails into structures, the guidelines explicitly prohibit “driving nails into wooden components such as pillars in wooden heritage buildings, as well as installing metal fasteners on foundations and stone walls.”
 
Approval of restricted items will also be required when bringing objects that pose a fire or explosion risk — such as cigarettes, lighters and gas canisters — onto filming sites.
 
“While these regulations are not legally enforceable, they establish standard procedures for granting filming permits,” the Korea Heritage Service said. “We plan to use them as reference materials during preliminary education and permit guidance.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy UNESCO

More in Korean Heritage

Korea to require safety personnel on TV sets after KBS damages World Heritage site

Intense conservation efforts restore 19th-century Korean artifacts now on view in Seoul

Tickets to go on sale for nighttime tours of Gyeongbok, Changdeok palaces

Heritage status of Joseon Dynasty document set to be canceled after stolen property revelation

K-Royal Culture Festival to run for 9 days in April

Related Stories

Academy Awards forced to tweak some rules in time of coronavirus

Applications open for youth support program from Seventeen and Unesco

Seventeen named Unesco's first goodwill ambassador for youth

Seventeen officially appointed as Unesco goodwill ambassador, to donate $1 million

Korea's traditional jang-making practices recognized on Unesco cultural heritage list
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)