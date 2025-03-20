 Unesco recommends Jeju Uprising, Korean War reconstruction for Memory of the World register
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

Unesco recommends Jeju Uprising, Korean War reconstruction for Memory of the World register

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 15:22
April 3 Peace Park, located on the southern island of Jeju [YONHAP]

April 3 Peace Park, located on the southern island of Jeju [YONHAP]

 
The archives documenting the Jeju April 3 Uprising and Korea's postwar reconstruction efforts are likely to be recognized as part of Unesco's Memory of the World (MoW) program, according to the United Nations agency Wednesday.
 
According to Unesco, its International Advisory Committee has recently recommended both collections for inclusion in the MoW register.
 

Related Article

 
The historical records of the April 3 uprising detail the massacre of Jeju islanders between March 1, 1947, and Sept. 21, 1954. The archives include court records, news reports, investigation results, victims' testimony and photographs.
 
“In the event of a successful final registration, we anticipate that the historical significance of April 3 and the values of peace and human rights will gain international recognition,” the Jeju provincial government said.
 
Other Jeju officials also lauded the potential recognition.
 
Kim Chang-beom, the head of an association of families of the massacre's victims, said he earnestly wished for the uprising to become a more relatable history to the people of the world.
 
Lee Sang-bong, speaker of the Jeju council, said the legislature would do its best, until the end, to ensure the listing.
 
These photos show South Korea's post-war rebuilding efforts from 1973 to 1977. [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

These photos show South Korea's post-war rebuilding efforts from 1973 to 1977. [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

 
Meanwhile, the archives chronicling Korea's postwar reconstruction document both government-led and private initiatives to rebuild the nation after the 1950-53 Korean War. The collection comprises approximately 9,600 materials, including public records on reforestation and national rehabilitation efforts.
 
A final decision is expected in April. If approved, Korea will have 20 inscriptions on the MoW list.
 
Established in 1992, Unesco's MoW program aims to preserve and promote universal access to the world's documentary heritage.
 
Yonhap
tags KOREA JEJU MASSACRE KOREAN WAR

More in Korean Heritage

Unesco recommends Jeju Uprising, Korean War reconstruction for Memory of the World register

'The History of Washing' explores bathing culture in Korea

Korea to require safety personnel on TV sets after KBS damages World Heritage site

Intense conservation efforts restore 19th-century Korean artifacts now on view in Seoul

Tickets to go on sale for nighttime tours of Gyeongbok, Changdeok palaces

Related Stories

Court orders compensation for Vietnam War victim

New enshrinement hall for Korean War's unknown soldiers opens at Seoul National Cemetery

Remembering veterans

Hundreds of veterans attend ceremony to mark 73rd anniversary of Korean War

Honoring the armistice

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)