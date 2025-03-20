Unesco recommends Jeju Uprising, Korean War reconstruction for Memory of the World register

The archives documenting the Jeju April 3 Uprising and Korea's postwar reconstruction efforts are likely to be recognized as part of Unesco's Memory of the World (MoW) program, according to the United Nations agency Wednesday.According to Unesco, its International Advisory Committee has recently recommended both collections for inclusion in the MoW register.The historical records of the April 3 uprising detail the massacre of Jeju islanders between March 1, 1947, and Sept. 21, 1954. The archives include court records, news reports, investigation results, victims' testimony and photographs.“In the event of a successful final registration, we anticipate that the historical significance of April 3 and the values of peace and human rights will gain international recognition,” the Jeju provincial government said.Other Jeju officials also lauded the potential recognition.Kim Chang-beom, the head of an association of families of the massacre's victims, said he earnestly wished for the uprising to become a more relatable history to the people of the world.Lee Sang-bong, speaker of the Jeju council, said the legislature would do its best, until the end, to ensure the listing.Meanwhile, the archives chronicling Korea's postwar reconstruction document both government-led and private initiatives to rebuild the nation after the 1950-53 Korean War. The collection comprises approximately 9,600 materials, including public records on reforestation and national rehabilitation efforts.A final decision is expected in April. If approved, Korea will have 20 inscriptions on the MoW list.Established in 1992, Unesco's MoW program aims to preserve and promote universal access to the world's documentary heritage.Yonhap