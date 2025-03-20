‘Permission to sell’ was unnecessary confusion (KOR)

r

Just over a month after Seoul lifted the land transaction permit system (LTPS) for the Jamsil, Samsung, Daechi and Cheongdam-dong neighborhoods, the city has reversed its policy. On Wednesday, the Korean govenment and Seoul City Hall expanded the LTPS zones to include not only the original areas but also all of Gangnam as well as Yongsan District. Following the lifting of the system, apartment prices in Gangnam surged, and overheating signs spread to surrounding areas. In response, the government and Seoul introduced a strong demand regulation policy to extinguish the flames. Under the LTPS, buyers are required to reside in the purchased property for two years, making gap investments — buying homes with lease-holding tenants — impossible.The retreat from the LTPS after just 39 days has sparked criticism of City Hall's accountability. Mayor Oh Se-hoon apologized, "I deeply regret the unexpected surge in prices." If the market reaction was unforeseen, it raises questions of incompetence. The LTPS was lifted despite rising transaction prices during the spring moving season and a period of falling interest rates. Moreover, Seoul ignored the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's cautious stance and made the decision without consulting the financial authorities responsible for loan regulations. This has led to accusations that the decision was a strategic move to win votes in the capital region ahead of an early presidential election.On Wednesday, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo described the move as a "pre-emptive response to stabilize the market," while Mayor Oh referred to it as a "policy commitment to swiftly address sharp price volatility." But what exactly constitutes a pre-emptive response or swift action? Last month, the average transaction price for an 84-square-meter (904-square-foot) apartment in Gangnam exceeded 2 billion won ($1.4 million), and Seoul's apartment transaction volume increased by 63 percent compared to the previous month. Even the Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Committee expressed concerns about overheating in the real estate market due to the easing of the LTPS. It is evident that Seoul's inconsistent policies have destabilized the market, prompting belated emergency measures. Claiming this as a pre-emptive response is disingenuous.The system is a tool to prevent price surges in areas slated for development. Applying it to control property prices in already developed areas like Gangnam raises concerns about a potential infringement on property rights. However, given the current instability in Seoul's housing market triggered by Gangnam, measures like the LTPS and loan regulations are somewhat unavoidable.Policies aimed at garnering votes ahead of a potential early presidential election are not limited to this case. The ruling party has proposed abolishing heavy taxation on owners of multiple homes, while the opposition party has announced plans to ease the tax burden on earned income. Both parties are competing to lower inheritance taxes. While outdated tax systems should be updated and excessively burdensome taxes should be alleviated, tax incentives to boost real estate markets in suburban areas could also be considered. However, addressing only the flaws of specific taxes without a comprehensive blueprint for securing tax revenue risks undermining the overall tax system. Both ruling and opposition parties should refrain from engaging in populist competition.서울시가 지난달 ‘잠삼대청(잠실·삼성·대치·청담동)’을 토지거래허가제(토허제)에서 해제한 지 한 달여 만에 정책을 철회했다. 정부와 서울시는 어제 토허제 대상을 기존 ‘장삼대청’뿐 아니라 강남 3구와 용산구 전체로 확대했다. 토허제 해제 이후 강남 3구의 아파트값이 급등하고 강남 주변 지역까지 과열 조짐이 이어지자 정부와 서울시가 급한 불을 끄기 위해 강력한 수요 규제 정책을 내놓았다. 토허제 대상이 되면 2년간 실거주 의무가 있어 전세를 끼고 집을 사는 갭투자가 불가능해진다.35일 만의 토허제 후퇴로 서울시 책임론이 불거졌다. 오세훈 서울시장은 어제 “예상 외로 가격급등 현상이 나타난 것에 대해 정말 뼈아프게 생각한다”고 했다. 시장 반응을 예상하지 못했다면 경솔했다는 비판을 면할 수 없다. 금리 인하기에 봄철 이사철을 앞두고 실거래 가격이 꿈틀대고 있는데도 토허제를 해제했기 때문이다. 게다가 서울시는 국토부의 신중론에 귀 기울이지 않았고, 대출 규제 주무부처인 금융당국과의 상의도 없이 덜컥 결정해 버렸다. 조기 대선을 앞두고 수도권 표심을 얻기 위한 정략적 결정이라는 지적이 나올 수밖에 없다.어제 박상우 국토교통부 장관은 “시장 안정화를 위한 선제 대응”이라고 했고, 오세훈 시장은 “급격한 가격 변동성을 조기에 진화하겠다는 정책 의지”라고 했다. 무엇이 선제 대응이고 조기 진화라는 말인가. 지난달 강남 3구의 전용면적 84㎡ 아파트 평균 거래가가 모두 20억원을 넘어섰고, 지난달 서울의 아파트 거래량은 전달보다 63%나 늘었다. 지난달 한국은행 금융통화위원회에서 금통위원들도 토허제 완화 등에 따른 부동산 시장 과열을 우려했다. 서울시의 오락가락 정책으로 시장이 불안해지자 뒤늦게 응급조치에 나선 것이 분명한데도 선제 대응 운운하는 것은 낯뜨거운 일이다.토허제는 개발 예정지의 가격 급등을 막기 위한 수단이다. 이미 개발이 끝난 강남 등의 집값을 잡기 위해 토허제를 휘두르는 것은 재산권 침해 소지가 있는 것도 사실이다. 하지만 강남권이 촉발한 지금의 서울 집값 불안을 막기 위해선 토허제와 대출 규제 등의 수요 관리는 어느 정도 불가피하다.조기 대선 가능성에 표심을 노리는 정책은 한둘이 아니다. 여당은 다주택자 중과세 폐지를, 야당은 근로소득세 부담 완화를 발표했다. 여야가 상속세 인하 경쟁을 벌이고 있다. 낡은 세제는 현실에 맞게 고치고, 형평에 맞지 않는 과중한 세 부담은 완화할 필요가 있으며, 지방 부동산 경기 부양을 위한 세제 혜택도 고려할 수 있다. 하지만 세수 확보 등 전체적인 청사진 없이 개별 세목의 불합리한 점만 고치다 보면 조세 체계의 전체 그림이 망가질 수 있다. 정략적인 선심 경쟁은 여야 모두 자제해야 한다.