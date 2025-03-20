Will Trump’s ‘Manifest Destiny’ succeed? (KOR)

In 1846, U.S. President James K. Polk dispatched troops to the Rio Grande near Texas. A decade earlier, in 1836, Mexico had lost Texas but refused to recognize its independence, insisting that the Nueces River, not the Rio Grande, marked the border. When American troops advanced into the disputed territory, Mexican forces responded, leading to a skirmish that left 11 U.S. soldiers dead.Polk seized the opportunity, rallying Congress with the inflammatory cry, “American blood has been shed on American soil,” and urging lawmakers to declare war in retaliation. But his ambitions extended far beyond mere retribution.Polk is remembered as the president who systematically and aggressively pursued the doctrine of Manifest Destiny, a term first introduced by journalist John O’Sullivan in 1845. O’Sullivan believed in America’s divine mission to spread freedom and capitalism across the continent — essentially, the imperative to expand westward.To wrest vast western territories from Mexico, Polk needed war. Over the course of more than two years, United States forces dominated most battles, and by the war’s end, American territory had expanded by nearly 30 percent.The United States' expansionist drive did not stop there. In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously exploded in Havana Harbor, killing 260 sailors. The American press fueled conspiracy theories, pointing the finger at Spain, which, at the time, ruled Cuba. At the same time, a leaked letter from the Spanish ambassador deriding the U.S. president as weak further inflamed American sentiment against Spain.President William McKinley declared war. U.S. troops landed in Cuba, and the Navy swiftly decimated the Spanish fleet. Spain surrendered within months, ceding Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines to the United States. That same year, the United States annexed Hawaii, firmly establishing itself as a dominant maritime power.Today, former President Donald Trump has floated the idea of incorporating Canada as the 51st U.S. state and has suggested that America should purchase Greenland. Such remarks cast him as a modern proponent of territorial expansion, echoing the ideology of Manifest Destiny.However, Trump’s vision is not solely about imperial expansion. At its core, his true ambition lies in resurrecting the United States as a formidable industrial powerhouse. His ultimate goal is to restore the manufacturing-driven economic dominance America wielded in the 19th century.The pillars of Trumponomics — tariff hikes and tax cuts — are both rooted in this industrialist agenda. Yet achieving reindustrialization is a daunting challenge in today’s economic landscape, where global supply chains are largely centered around Asia. Moreover, his policies risk undermining the international standing of the U.S. dollar itself.1846년, 미국 제11대 대통령 제임스 포크는 리오그란데강 근처로 군대를 급파했다. 10년 전인 1836년, 멕시코는 텍사스를 잃었지만 이를 인정하지 않았다. 누에세스강과 리오그란데강 사이 지역의 영유권을 주장하며, 누에세스강을 국경선으로 간주했다. 미군의 진입에 맞선 멕시코의 대응으로 충돌이 발생해 미군 11명이 전사했다.포크는 “미국인의 피가 미국 땅에서 흘렀다”고 의원들을 선동하며, 복수를 위한 의회의 전쟁 선포를 촉구했다. 그에겐 더 큰 계획이 있었다. 포크는 1845년 언론인 존 오설리번이 처음 제시한 ‘명백한 운명’(Manifest Destiny)을 체계적이고 대규모로 실천한 대통령으로 역사에 기록됐다. 오설리번은 북미 전체에 자유와 자본주의를 퍼뜨려야 하는 미국의 신성한 소명을 믿었다. 미국이 서부 땅을 차지해야 한다는 의미였다.포크는 광대한 서부 지역을 멕시코로부터 빼앗기 위해 전쟁이 필요했다. 2년여 진행된 전쟁 중 미군은 대부분 전투에서 압승했다. 종전 후 미국 영토는 거의 30% 늘어났다.미국의 팽창은 계속됐다. 1898년 쿠바의 아바나 항구에 정박 중인 미 해군 전함 메인호에서 의문의 대폭발이 일어나 선원 260명이 사망했다. 미 언론은 사건 배후로 쿠바를 식민 지배하는 스페인을 지목하는 음모론을 퍼뜨렸다. 쿠바는 당시 스페인에 독립을 요구하고 있었다.“미국 대통령이 유약하다”고 서술한 스페인 대사의 서신이 유출되기도 했다. 스페인에 대한 미국 여론은 급격히 나빠졌다. 윌리엄 매킨리 미 대통령은 전쟁을 선언했다. 미국 해군은 스페인 선단 대부분을 격침했다. 스페인은 몇 달 만에 항복했다. 이 전쟁으로 미국은 카리브해의 푸에르토리코와 태평양의 괌·필리핀을 차지했다. 같은 해 하와이도 병합해 명실상부 해상 강국으로 떠올랐다.도널드 트럼프 대통령은 캐나다가 미국의 51번째 주로 편입되어야 한다고 주장한다. 또 미국이 그린란드를 매입해야 한다고 말한다. 이런 발언은 트럼프를 영토 확장을 꾀하는 ‘명백한 운명’ 지지자로 보이게 한다.트럼프가 단순히 영토를 넓히는 ‘제국주의적 팽창주의’만 추구하는 것은 아니다. 트럼프가 진정 목표로 하는 것은 제조업 경쟁력이 막강한 산업국가 미국의 부활이다. 산업화를 통해 국력을 길렀던 19세기적 어젠다의 복귀다.트럼프노믹스의 핵심인 관세 인상과 감세 정책은 둘 다 산업화에 맞닿아 있다. 하지만 산업화는 글로벌 공급망이 아시아 위주로 재편된 현 상태에서 달성하기 어려운 과제다. 오히려 달러화의 국제적 지위마저 흔들릴 가능성을 배제할 수 없다.