Boy band NCT Wish to release second EP 'poppop' on April 14
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 16:11
Boy band NCT Wish will release its second EP “poppop” on April 14, its agency SM Entertainment said on Thursday.
The upcoming EP “poppop,” which comes four months after the release of its first Japanese album “Wishful,” consists of six tracks: the title track, “Melt Inside My Pocket,” “Design,” “1000,” “Silly Dance” and “Still 3PM,” according to the agency.
Last year, the band sold a total of over 2 million copies of its two singles — "Wish" (2024) and "Songbird" (2024) — and EP "Steady" (2024), making it the highest record for a K-pop band that made its debut in 2024, according to SM Entertainment.
The band debuted with its first single, “Wish,” which was released both in Japan and Korea on Feb. 28, 2024. Being NCT’s final subgroup, NCT Wish consists of four Japanese members — Riku, Yushi, Ryo and Sakuya — and two Korean members, Sion and Jaehee.
NCT Wish will kick off its “Log in” Asian tour at SK Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul with three shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The band will then perform in eight Asian cities including Macau, Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)