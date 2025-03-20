 JYP Entertainment terminates contract with Lee Jun-ho after 17 years
JYP Entertainment terminates contract with Lee Jun-ho after 17 years

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 13:05
Lee Jun-ho of boy band 2PM poses for a photo at 2024 Mama Awards on Nov. 23, 2024. [NEWS1]

JYP Entertainment announced Thursday that its contract with singer and actor Lee Jun-ho has been terminated.
 
“After extensive and thoughtful discussions with the artist, we have decided not to renew the contract,” JYP said in the statement. The agreement will officially end on April 15. 
 

Lee debuted as a member of 2PM in 2008 under JYP Entertainment. The band is known for songs like "Heartbeat" (2009), "My House" (2015) and "Hands Up" (2011). He began his acting career with the film "Cold Eyes" (2013) and is recognized for his roles in TV shows such as "Good Manager" (2017), "The Red Sleeve" (2021) and "King the Land."
 
“We sincerely thank Lee Jun-ho for accompanying the company’s growth and journey over the past 17 years,” JYP said.  
 
However, JYP will continue to manage the singer-actor’s activities in Japan, according to the company.  
 
Lee was also quoted in the statement, saying, "I am truly grateful for the company’s generous support over the last 17 years. I will always cherish the relationships we've built and the value of the support I received."
 
Lee recently held “Midnight Sun” concerts in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 1 and 2.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
