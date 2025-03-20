NCT's Mark brings it all home with exclusive listening party ahead of solo album release
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 15:48 Updated: 20 Mar. 2025, 16:02
- KIM JI-YE
Mark of K-pop boy band NCT will hold a listening party for fans on April 3, four days before the release of his first solo full-length album “The Firstfruit” on April 7.
During the event, titled “Mark's Homecoming,” Mark will play the songs of his upcoming album and share the behind-the-scenes story during the production of the album. He will also hold a special acoustic live session, according to the singer's agency SM Entertainment.
Themed as a homecoming party, the event will also offer snacks and drinks that Mark enjoyed while living in Canada, the agency added.
A total of 80 people will be offered a chance to participate in the event. Details, including registrations, will be disclosed at a later date.
The solo album will consist of 13 songs, including lead track “1999.” The album will capture the singer’s experiences in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Seoul, according to his agency.
One of the tracks from the album, titled "+82 Pressin,” featuring Mark's fellow NCT group member Haechan, was unveiled on Wednesday, prior to the album's release.
