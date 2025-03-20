JYP Entertainment terminates contract with Lee Jun-ho after 17 years

Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia

K-pop audition show 'Under 15' under fire amid exploitation accusations

NCT's Mark brings it all home with exclusive listening party ahead of solo album release

Boy band NCT Wish to release second EP 'poppop' on April 14

Related Stories

NCT to release second part of second full-length album on Nov. 23

NCT Wish to release new single 'Songbird' with Japanese and Korean versions

NCT Dream to kick off third world tour in early May

NCT 127 to perform at Tokyo Dome on May 21 and 22

NCT Dream to return with 3rd full-length album in July