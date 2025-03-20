Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 13:10
Singer G-Dragon unveiled the first eight cities he will appear in for his third world tour “Übermensch” on Wednesday.
According to a poster released on G-Dragon's official social media accounts, the tour will visit Tokyo, Japan on May 10 and 11 after the first two shows at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on March 29 and 30.
Other stops include Bulacan, Philippines on May 17; Osaka, Japan on May 25 and 26; Macao on June 7 and 8; Taipei, Taiwan on July 12 and 13; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 19 and 20; Jakarta, Indonesia on July 26; and Hong Kong on Aug. 9 and 10, covering eight cities across seven Asian countries.
Additional tour dates and locations will be announced later, according to his agency, Galaxy Corporation.
G-Dragon's third studio album, "Übermensch," launched on Feb. 25, is still generating significant buzz. The title track, "TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)," has dominated major domestic music charts, including Melon, Genie and Bugs, for three consecutive weeks since its release.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
