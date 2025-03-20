 Occult animation 'Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning' to be released in Southeast Asia
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 16:37
A still from occult animated film “Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning” [SHOWBOX]

Occult animated film “Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning” is set to be released in Southeast Asia, its Korean distributor Showbox said Thursday.  
 
The film will premiere in Vietnam on March 21, Indonesia on March 26 and Thailand on April 24. It was previously released in Korea on Feb. 21.
 

“We wanted to introduce the film to our Vietnamese audience because it is a rare, well-made work with its own distinctive material and entertainment, setting it apart from other animations from other countries,” the film’s Vietnamese distributor Sidus and Teu Entertainment JSC said in a press release.
 
“We believe the film is something that Vietnam should not miss, as the country has a large fan base for animations and projects in the occult and horror genres. And we hope the film will succeed through word of mouth.”
 
The occult film was sold to 12 other countries overseas, including countries in North and South America, Germany, Turkey and Switzerland, according to Showbox. It is also slated to premiere in Turkey on April 4.  
 
Based on the 1994 hit novel of the same name, it follows Father Park, a doctor-turned-excommunicated priest who performs an exorcism to help his friend, a monk from a secretive, magic-wielding temple, protect a child from a corrupt evil master. It was directed by Kim Dong-chul.
 
The film is currently playing in local theaters.

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
