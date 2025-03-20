'Streaming,' 'Snow White,' 'Mickey 17' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 15:49
Streaming (19)
Thriller / 91 min. / Korean / March 21
A popular true-crime streamer becomes directly involved in a case and sets out to track down the kidnapper who abducted his fellow livestreamer.
Woo Sang, a popular streamer who has the most subscribers on a streaming platform for his crime-related content, teams up with fellow streamer Matilda to track down a notorious serial killer. However, their differing opinions and styles lead them to decide to stream separately. After losing many subscribers to Matilda, Woo Sang visits her house to regain his audience, only to find a video Matilda filmed suggesting she has been kidnapped.
In response to requests from his viewers to find the culprit, Woo Sang embarks on a quest to track down the kidnapper. In a video sent by the kidnapper, a chilling ultimatum is delivered: if Woo Sang doesn’t find Matilda within an hour, she will die. Responding to the challenge, Woo Sang begins an intense live-streamed pursuit, sparking a fierce chase.
Kang Ha-neul, known for his role in the second season of the Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-), “Midnight Runners” (2017) and “DongJu; The Portrait of A Poet” (2016), takes on the main role of Woo Sang. Cho Jang-ho, known as the author of his 2017 mystery novel “Rapture 1992,” debuts as a film director with this movie.
Snow White (ALL)
Musical / 109 min. / English / March 19
This film marks Disney’s first complete live-action retelling of its iconic 1937 animated classic, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
In this reimagined version, Snow White is portrayed as a resilient and independent young woman who actively protects herself, moving beyond the traditional portrayal of a damsel in distress.
The plot follows Snow White’s journey as she escapes into an enchanted forest to evade her stepmother’s jealousy. There, she encounters seven dwarfs who are protectors of ancient magic. Together, they embark on a quest to reclaim Snow White’s rightful place in the kingdom and restore peace.
Actor and singer Rachel Zegler, known for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” (2023) and “Y2K” (2024), takes on the role of Snow White. Israeli actor Gal Gadot, popular for the “Wonder Woman” franchise, portrays the Evil Queen.
Marc Webb, who directed “(500) Days of Summer” (2009) and “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012), takes the helm.
Mickey 17 (15)
Adventure / 137 min. / English / Feb. 28
This star-studded film showcases the key elements that fans expect from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho: a dystopian world filled with extraordinary creatures and a satirical plot featuring characters on the aloof end of the social spectrum.
Mickey Barnes, on a mission to Niflheim, a remote ice planet occupied by indigenous creatures called “Creepers.” Researchers acquire insights through experiments conducted on Mickey, who is an expendable employee who endlessly dies and regenerates.
The narrative takes a turn when Mickey 17, presumed to be dead, unexpectedly comes face to face with Mickey 18, his newly regenerated successor. Initially in conflict with one another, the two Mickeys choose to confront dictator Kenneth Marshall, standing up against capitalism and authoritarianism.
Robert Pattinson, famous for the “Twilight” series (2008-12) and other notable films like “Good Time” (2017) and “Life” (2015), plays the dual roles of Mickey 17 and 18. Mark Ruffalo, recognized for portraying the Hulk in the Avengers franchise, takes on the role of the dictator, Kenneth Marshall.
The sci-fi blockbuster marks Bong's return six years after releasing his Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019).
Somebody (15)
Thriller / 112 min. / Korean / March 12
A single mother's struggle to manage her daughter’s behavior leads to problems 20 years later.
Single mom Yeong-eun’s 7-year-old daughter So-hyun exhibits increasingly violent tendencies, and Yeong-eun struggles to control her dangerous behavior. As So-hyun continues to bully her schoolmates, Yeong-eun's ordinary life falls apart, and she finds it increasingly difficult to raise her daughter.
The story then shifts 20 years into the future, introducing a new character named Min, a cleaner who has forgotten her childhood. One day, she meets Hae-young, a woman her age who tries to befriend her. Mysteriously, when Hae-young discovers that Min’s boyfriend has been physically abusing her, he dies in a motorcycle accident.
Min becomes suspicious and begins to think that Hae-young may have been behind her boyfriend's death.
Min Kwak Sun-young, known for “Yeosu” (2010), takes on the role of Yeong-eun. Girls’ Generation member Kwon Yu-ri portrays Min, and Lee Sul, known for “Nocturnal,” plays Hae-young.
Kim Yeo-jeong, known for short films like “My First Time” (2019) and Lee Jeong-chan, known for “The Yellow Sea” (2010), helms the film.
Companion (19)
Thriller / 97 min. / English / March 19
After killing a man who attempted to sexually assault her, a companion robot realizes she is just a robot, not a human, which triggers her descent into robotic madness.
Iris enjoys a trip to a secluded lakehouse with her boyfriend Josh and his friends. One of the friends, Sergey, tries to sexually assault her, prompting her to kill him in self-defense. Blood-soaked, Iris returns, leaving everyone in shock.
Josh tells her to sleep, and when she wakes, he informs her that she is merely a companion robot, not a real human. Iris boosts her intelligence from 40 percent to 100 and runs away from her boyfriend. In retaliation for her disappointment, she comes back to her boyfriend and friends to kill them.
Sophie Thatcher, known for “Provo” (2022) and “The Boogeyman” (2023), takes on the role of the companion robot Iris. Jack Quaid, known for his roles in “Oppenheimer” (2023) and “The Hunger Games” (2012), plays her boyfriend Josh.
Drew Hancock, known for “Yacht Rock” (2005-2010) and “My Dead Ex” (2018), directs the film.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
