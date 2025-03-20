Thriller 'Somebody' bound for Sydney Film Festival
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 13:37 Updated: 20 Mar. 2025, 13:40
- KIM JI-YE
Thriller film “Somebody” has been invited to the 72nd Sydney Film Festival, set to kick off in June, the film’s distributor Studio Santa Claus Entertainment said Thursday.
The film was previously invited to the 29th Busan International Film Festival held last October.
Released on March 12, the movie unfolds in two timelines: The first follows a single mother whose life unravels due to her daughter’s dangerous behavior, while the second shifts to a case two decades later centered around Kim Min, a trauma scene cleaner.
Directed by Kim Yeo-jeong and Lee Jeong-chan, the film features actors Kwak Sun-young, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yu-ri and Lee Sul.
The film has also been sold in five countries overseas, including Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Mongolia and India, its distributor said.
It is currently playing in local theaters.
