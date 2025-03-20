 Thriller 'Somebody' bound for Sydney Film Festival
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Thriller 'Somebody' bound for Sydney Film Festival

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 13:37 Updated: 20 Mar. 2025, 13:40
A still from the thriller film ″Somebody″ [STUDIO SANTA CLAUS ENTERTAINMENT]

A still from the thriller film ″Somebody″ [STUDIO SANTA CLAUS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Thriller film “Somebody” has been invited to the 72nd Sydney Film Festival, set to kick off in June, the film’s distributor Studio Santa Claus Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The film was previously invited to the 29th Busan International Film Festival held last October.
 

Related Article

 
Released on March 12, the movie unfolds in two timelines: The first follows a single mother whose life unravels due to her daughter’s dangerous behavior, while the second shifts to a case two decades later centered around Kim Min, a trauma scene cleaner.
 
Directed by Kim Yeo-jeong and Lee Jeong-chan, the film features actors Kwak Sun-young, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yu-ri and Lee Sul.
 
The film has also been sold in five countries overseas, including Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Mongolia and India, its distributor said.
 
It is currently playing in local theaters.

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags film

More in Movies

Thriller 'Somebody' bound for Sydney Film Festival

Heads up! Ceiling projection technology brings exciting potential to CGV's ScreenX.

Actor Kang Ha-neul suits up to play sly internet personality in 'Streaming'

Faith and belief tested in new Netflix psychological thriller 'Revelations'

Obsession becomes deadly in Disney+ medical thriller 'Hyper Knife'

Related Stories

Go masters' legendary rivalry revisited in film 'The Match' starring Lee Byung-hun

K-pop stars unite for nostalgic romance remake 'You Are the Apple of My Eye'

Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'

Girls' Generation's Kwon Yu-ri sheds shiny idol look for dark thriller film 'Somebody'

A slice of life in 'You Are the Apple of My Eye' for Jin-young, Twice's Da-hyun
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)