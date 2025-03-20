Obsession becomes deadly in Disney+ medical thriller 'Hyper Knife'

Faith and belief tested in new Netflix psychological thriller 'Revelations'

Actor Kang Ha-neul suits up to play sly internet personality in 'Streaming'

Heads up! Ceiling projection technology brings exciting potential to CGV's ScreenX.

Thriller 'Somebody' bound for Sydney Film Festival

Related Stories

Go masters' legendary rivalry revisited in film 'The Match' starring Lee Byung-hun

K-pop stars unite for nostalgic romance remake 'You Are the Apple of My Eye'

Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'

Girls' Generation's Kwon Yu-ri sheds shiny idol look for dark thriller film 'Somebody'

A slice of life in 'You Are the Apple of My Eye' for Jin-young, Twice's Da-hyun