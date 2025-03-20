 Actor Kim Tae-ri to hold first meet and greet on April 19 and 20
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 16:20
Poster of actor Kim Tae-ri's first fan meet and greet [MANAGEMENT MMM]

Actor Kim Tae-ri will hold her first meet and greets with fans on April 19 and 20, her agency Management mmm said Thursday.
 
The "We Tell" events will take place at the ShinhanCard SOL Pay Square in Mapo District, western Seoul. Ticket sales will open on March 25 at 7 p.m. on InterPark.
 

Kim debuted in 2015 as an actor and caught the public’s attention the following year, with her role in director Park Chan-wook’s film “The Handmaiden” (2016). Since then, she has taken the lead in major drama series including tvN hit series “Mr. Sunshine” (2018) and “Twenty Five Twenty One” (2022).
 
The actor recently took the lead in tvN series “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born” (2024) as Yoon Jeong-nyeon, an aspiring gukgeuk actor. Gukgeuk is a traditional Korean all-female theatrical performance.

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
