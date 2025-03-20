 MBC pulls G-Dragon's 'Good Day' episode
MBC pulls G-Dragon's 'Good Day' episode

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 17:12 Updated: 20 Mar. 2025, 17:16
Actor Kim Soo-hyun, left, and G-Dragon [NEWS1]

G-Dragon’s reality show “Good Day,” which features controversial actor Kim Soo-hyun, will be not be airing its sixth episode which was slated for March 23, according to its broadcaster MBC on Thursday. 
 
“The sixth episode will be replaced with a special episode of ‘I Live Alone,’” said MBC, adding that “Good Day” needs time for “reorganizing.”
 

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is under scrutiny over alleged romantic involvement with the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. Kim denied all allegations last week, calling them “groundless rumors.”
 
Producers of “Good Day” were subject to criticism for continuing to film with Kim Soo-hyun on March 13 for a future episode and issued a public apology on Monday for featuring scenes with the controversial actor in its latest episode.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
