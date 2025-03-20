 Netflix to unpack Korea’s education system in upcoming drama 'True Lesson'
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 11:26
From left, actors Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon pose for a photo for an upcoming Netflix series, tentatively titled ″True Lesson.″ [NETFLIX]

Netflix is set to produce a series about Korea’s education system and issues related to teachers’ rights, starring actors Kim Moo-yul and Lee Sung-min, the streaming company announced Thursday.
 
The upcoming series, tentatively titled “True Lesson,” centers on the “Educational Rights Protection Bureau” — a fictional institution established to protect the education sector and uphold teachers’ rights — and its mission to restore order against those who cross the line.
 

Based on the webtoon of the same name, the drama will be directed by Hong Jong-chan, who helmed Netflix’s “Juvenile Justice” (2022). Writer Lee Nam-kyu, known for Netflix’s “Daily Dose of Sunshine” (2023), will also be involved in the project.  
 
Director Hong and writer Lee aim to deliver a timely and impactful story with a strong message, according to Netflix.
 
Alongside Kim and Lee, the series will also feature actors Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon, also known as Block B’s P.O.
 
"I was drawn to the script because it stays firmly rooted in our reality," actor Jin said in a press release. "The added fantasy element of the 'Educational Rights Protection Bureau' also raises important questions for us to consider together.”
 
The series marks Lee's second collaboration with director Hong, following their work on “Juvenile Justice.”  

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
