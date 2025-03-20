Ewha Womans University struts into another year of partnership with Dior
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 16:04
Ewha Womans University will continue its partnership with luxury fashion house Dior this year to nurture future talent.
The university announced Thursday that it will take part in the Women@Dior program again this year, an initiative it has been part of since 2022.
Launched in collaboration with Unesco, Women@Dior is a global mentoring and education program run by the luxury brand in partnership with 75 universities worldwide. The initiative aims to foster female talent and promote gender equality. Ewha Womans University signed a partnership with Dior in 2022, becoming the only Korean university to be involved. As part of the agreement, Dior staged its fall 2022 collection at Ewha's campus in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on April 20, 2022.
Selected female students from participating institutions receive scholarships, mentorship from key Dior personnel and access to exclusive online lectures.
“Dior has considered education a core value since its foundation in 1947," said Delphine Arnault, CEO of Christian Dior Couture. “Our partnership with Ewha Womans University is a special opportunity to continue the vital effort of passing down magnanimity, autonomy, solidarity among women and knowledge. These values will play a crucial role in empowering young women to freely express their individuality and opinions and contribute to shaping a better future.”
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)