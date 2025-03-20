 Gachon University holds entrance ceremony for new College of International Studies
Gachon University holds entrance ceremony for new College of International Studies

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 12:14
Gachon University students enrolled in the College of International Studies pose for a photo during the entrance ceremony on March 19. [GACHON UNIVERSITY]

Gachon University announced Thursday that it held an entrance ceremony for its College of International Studies, a newly expanded college exclusively for international students.
 
The university held a separate entrance ceremony for the College of International Studies at its Yeeum Hall on Wednesday.
 

Previously, Gachon University operated the Department of International Liberal Studies and the Department of Korean Studies as international student-only undergraduate programs. However, the university created the College of International Studies starting in spring 2025, incorporating both departments along with additional programs.
 
The new College of International Studies will also offer six additional majors exclusively for international students: Business Administration, Media Communication, Tourism Management, Psychology, Korean Education and Computer Engineering.
 
A total of 580 freshmen enrolled in the College of International Studies for spring 2025. According to the university, around 400 students are expected to enroll in fall 2025.
 
During the entrance ceremony, the university introduced various international student support programs, such as the buddy program and a camping program.
 
“The College of International Studies is the only college for international students and will offer the best support services through designated professors in every department, who will be responsible for offering international student support, counseling services, and more,” said Lee Gil-ya, president of Gachon University. “We hope our international students can become leading players in the global field, regardless of regional boundaries and nationality, and achieve their dreams.”  

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
