Hansae and Hongik University unveil its Next Design Lab for future apparel talent
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 14:35
- LEE TAE-HEE
Apparel company Hansae announced Thursday the opening of the Next Design Lab in partnership with Hongik University, offering practical education and perks for students who later apply for jobs at the company.
The Next Design Lab provides courses that focus on hands-on, practical education in the apparel industry, taught by experts from Hansae and professors from Hongik University. Located in Hongik University’s Art & Design Valley in Mapo District, western Seoul, the lab is situated near the university's main gate.
Starting this semester, Hongik University is offering three elective courses at the Next Design Lab: Based on Start-up ESG Design Management, Start-up of Glocal Design and Start-up of Lifestyle Brand.
At the end of each semester, students will present and exhibit the work they have done based on their learning. Hansae also plans to offer scholarships, training programs and extra points for outstanding students who apply for jobs at the company.
The Next Design Lab will also host research society meetings for apparel experts under the program name Directors' Table, and the Seoul Work Design Week conference.
“Hansae is a leading global apparel company with a strong commitment to fostering creative talent and providing practical, career-focused education,” said Park Sang-ju, president of Hongik University. “The Next Design Lab will not just be a research space, but a valuable learning hub where students can enhance their skills through internships, startup support programs and networking opportunities with industry experts.”
The first basement floor of the Next Design Lab features a lecture space that can accommodate 50 to 60 students, while the first floor provides a casual space for smaller meetings and workshops. A separate staff room on the first floor will serve as a workspace for Hongik University students selected as interns.
Of the three courses currently offered at the Next Design Lab, Kim Ik-whan, vice president of Hansae, is teaching Based on Start-up ESG Design Management.
The course covers the basics of the global apparel industry, sustainability in apparel manufacturing, product development and 3-D tools used in apparel design. Field trips to Hansae’s sales and Color & Touch offices will also be included.
"After teaching the class, I was surprised by how eager the students were," said Kim. "Education in university can sometimes be focused on the academic side, which can feel disconnected from real-world industry needs. Even if professors have an industry background, their knowledge may not align with the newest trends."
"When we said we’d be teaching what companies actually need and how students can apply their learning when they start working, I noticed that their eyes lit up with enthusiasm."
While courses at the Next Design Lab are currently only available to Hongik University students, Hansae also plans to open the courses to those who are not enrolled at the university.
“This year, the courses will be offered exclusively to Hongik University students, but we are considering opening the opportunity to the general public for a fee,” said Kim. “We also plan to give additional points to those who complete the course when applying for positions at our company, making it easier for talented individuals to secure jobs.”
Selection criteria for non-Hongik University students have not yet been finalized, but the company said it is considering opening the opportunity to many.
Hansae also plans to further develop the curricula of courses offered at the Next Design Lab.
“Because the name of the venue is Next Design Lab and includes the word ‘design,’ it might seem like we are focused only on design, but it also signifies that we are shaping the future,” said Kim. “We are in talks with the Korea Fashion Association, Korea Software Industry Association, and CEOs of various other companies to expand our curriculum.”
