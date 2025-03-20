Jeju National University opens support center for international students
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 23:16
Jeju National University has opened a support center for international students, amid dwindling foreign student enrollment in recent years.
A support team for foreign students has been in place since 2020, but no designated space has been available until now, according to the university.
With the university securing a government subsidy for national universities last December, construction was launched in January this year and was completed in just two months.
The center, which combined two classrooms, features a lounge and a study space.
Teaching assistants will offer consultations in different languages, and annual programs aimed at helping foreign students settle and improve their academic performance are set to launch, Jeju National University said.
Jeju National University has witnessed a decline in foreign student enrollment, with the number dropping from 408 in 2022 to 297 in 2024.
To attract more international students, the university introduced a new undecided major this 2025 academic year, according to the university.
