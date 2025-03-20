UN sanctions-violating North Korean apples land on Russian supermarket shelves
North Korean apples were recently spotted in supermarkets in Russia’s Far East, and South Korean officials in turn warned Thursday that such trade violates international sanctions.
Local Russian media outlet DVnovosti reported Monday that North Korean apples are being sold at the large supermarket chain Remi in Khabarovsk, a city in the Russian Far East. The apples are priced at 169 rubles (approximately $2.00) per kilogram, making them the second cheapest option among nine varieties available at the store.
A photograph published with the article showed a product label with large Russian text reading “Korea Red Apple,” along with smaller text indicating the country of origin as the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” — the official name of North Korea — and a packaging date of March 17, 2025.
“Very unusual — I bought a few pieces out of curiosity to try them,” one resident, identified as Olesya, told DVnovosti. “I heard that in North Korea, this fruit has some symbolic significance.”
Despite their presence on Russian store shelves, the sale of North Korean agricultural products is a violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.
Under UNSC Resolution 2397, adopted in December 2017, North Korea is banned from exporting food and agricultural products, whether directly or indirectly, using its territory, its nationals, vessels or aircraft. The resolution also prohibits all UN member states from purchasing such goods from North Korea.
“Since all edible fruits are included in the UN sanctions resolution, this case is also a violation of the resolution,” a South Korean Unification Ministry official told reporters Thursday. “We once again emphasize that Russia, along with all UN member states, is obligated to comply with the UN sanctions against North Korea.”
The appearance of North Korean apples in Russia follows discussions between the two countries over agricultural trade.
In June 2024, Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) announced that North Korea had expressed interest in supplying apples and ginseng to Russia.
Sergey Dankvert, head of Rosselkhoznadzor, held talks with Kim Su-chol, Deputy Chairman of North Korea's Committee for Quality Control of Import-Export Products and Quarantine, where they explored expanding trade cooperation, particularly agricultural products.
According to DVnovosti, the apples are imported in 20-kilogram boxes and supplied by North Korea’s foreign trade company “Hwanggumsan.”
The company had been actively seeking market access in Russia, with authorities from Kamchatka — another region of the Russian Far East — consulting local businesses in the autumn of 2024 about the possibility of importing North Korean apples and pears, the report added.
The recent sale of North Korean apples in Khabarovsk suggests that distribution has now begun.
Beyond trade, North Korean tourism is also drawing increased interest from Khabarovsk residents, according to DVnovosti. Some locals are reportedly planning trips to North Korea’s beaches and coastal areas this summer.
