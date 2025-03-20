Constitutional Court to issue ruling on Prime Minister Han's impeachment on Monday
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 16:03 Updated: 20 Mar. 2025, 16:54
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
The Constitutional Court announced Thursday that it will issue its ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s impeachment at 10 a.m. on Monday, 87 days after he was suspended from his duties by the National Assembly.
Observers believe that the court’s judgment is likely to offer clues regarding its upcoming decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.
Han was impeached by the National Assembly, where the liberal Democratic Party (DP) holds 170 out of 300 total seats, on Dec. 27 last year.
At the time, Han was serving as the country’s acting president, stepping in for Yoon after he was impeached for his brief attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3.
The National Assembly impeached Han following his refusal to appoint three candidates nominated by the legislature for the nine-member Constitutional Court, which then had three vacant seats reserved for parliamentary nominees.
As at least six justices are required to support Yoon’s impeachment to remove him from office, the DP was concerned that a lone dissent could derail their efforts to oust him.
During the sole hearing of Han’s impeachment trial on Feb. 19, the Assembly’s lawyers called Han’s refusal to fill the vacancies a “reckless act that threw the nation into chaos.”
Han’s lawyers countered that the appointment of justices is the sole prerogative of the president or acting president under the Constitution and does not constitute grounds for impeachment.
The prime minister also cited the lack of bipartisan support for the legislature’s candidates as his main reason for not approving their nominations.
The impeachment motion against Han also accused him of acquiescing to Yoon’s plan to impose martial law and other allegations.
The prime minister, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied having any foreknowledge of Yoon’s decree.
Han’s suspension was opposed by the conservative People Power Party (PPP), which argued that the impeachment of an acting president, like that of a president, requires support from two thirds of lawmakers.
The PPP also accused the DP of abusing the legislature’s impeachment powers to impose its political agenda on the government.
However, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik sided with the DP’s argument that the quorum for Han’s impeachment should be 151 lawmakers because the impeachment charges concerned his actions before he assumed the acting presidency.
The court held a separate hearing to consider a petition filed by the PPP challenging the quorum for Han’s impeachment. Its ruling on Han’s case is thus likely address this issue as well.
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)