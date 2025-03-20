Pro-impeachment conservatives hedge before PPP's hardline faithful
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 17:27 Updated: 20 Mar. 2025, 17:28
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Conservative politicians who previously expressed support for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol appear to be singing a different tune to win over — or avoid the ire of — the president's hardline supporters in the People Power Party (PPP).
Yoo Seong-min, a former PPP lawmaker who supported impeachment, emphasized internal unity within the party on Wednesday.
"There are people who support impeachment and those who oppose it, but if we attack each other over this issue, how can a conservative party speak of unity?” Yoo said in a radio interview. "We must acknowledge differences and maintain internal cohesion."
Yoo reaffirmed his stance in favor of Yoon's impeachment by stating that the impeachment was unavoidable due to the unconstitutional nature of martial law and emergency decrees.
But Yoo also sought reconciliation with impeachment opponents. The former lawmaker also commented on former President Park Geun-hye, saying he hopes to “resolve misunderstandings and reconcile with her on a personal level.”
Yoo was one of the conservative lawmakers who was in favor of impeaching President Park back during her administration.
"Both conservative supporters who oppose impeachment and I share the same fundamental perspective,” said former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, while visiting the conservative stronghold of Daegu on Tuesday. “I believe patriotism is our common ground. I respect the patriotism of impeachment opponents."
This was seen as an overt effort to win over the faction against Yoon’s impeachment. However, Han said he had no regrets regarding his previous encouragement of a parliamentary vote on the impeachment motion while serving as party leader.
“Even if I could go back, I would still have acted to prevent martial law."
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon appeared on news outlet TV Chosun on Monday and addressed whether he was part of the pro-impeachment faction by saying there is a “misunderstanding."
"Without proceeding with impeachment and seeking a ruling from the Constitutional Court, how else could the situation have been resolved?" said Oh. "The possibility of the party splitting existed, so impeachment was pursued as a party decision, a method of managing the crisis."
“Impeachment proceedings must be pursued so that the law can judge the matter,” Oh wrote on Facebook on Dec. 12 last year, just two days before the second impeachment vote on Dec. 14.
“The decision should be made as a party stance."
As the Constitutional Court's ruling on Yoon’s impeachment is being delayed longer than expected, figures previously identified as pro-impeachment are shifting their stance to appeal to conservative supporters.
Under the PPP’s current primary rules, the final round of selection among four candidates is determined 50 percent by party member votes and 50 percent by public opinion polls.
"Given that polls show no clear frontrunner among ruling party candidates, the party's internal vote will ultimately be decisive," said a PPP official to the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily. "For the time being, rather than impeachment opponents, it will be the impeachment supporters who make stronger efforts to win back the party base."
Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has voiced opposition to the impeachment, recently made statements critical of both sides.
"The opposition coalition, which holds 192 seats, has engaged in a political rampage by pushing for impeachment 29 times," Hong said Tuesday on YouTube channel Sampro TV.
However, Hong also said the president should have resolved the situation politically and that martial law was outdated.
During a talk session held at Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday, Hong said the Constitutional Court would strike down the impeachment as there was “no consensus” among the justices.
“But will the country be at peace whether the impeachment is upheld or dismissed?” said Hong. “I don’t think so."
Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, though making fewer statements than other candidates, has maintained his opposition to Yoon’s impeachment.
Kim said "the best outcome is for President Yoon returning to office" at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Feb. 20. He also said the impeachment trial is "not a constitutional trial but a political one" on March 10 at the government complex in Sejong.
BY SON GUK-HEE, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)