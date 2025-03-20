Acting president denounces egging of DP lawmakers outside Constitutional Court
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 17:06
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who doubles as finance minister, said Thursday that the government "regrets" an incident in which eggs were thrown at liberal lawmakers and takes the matter seriously.
"The police must conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that such incidents do not recur by maintaining strict control over protest sites," Choi said the same day.
Two lawmakers of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) were hit with raw eggs during an outdoor press conference calling for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office on Thursday.
DP lawmakers were holding the press conference outside the Constitutional Court when the eggs were thrown at them from across the road and hit Reps. Back Hye-ryun and Lee Geon-tae.
"Even if people have different opinions, their means of expression must always remain peaceful," said Choi. "The police must conduct a thorough investigation."
Police launched a search for the perpetrator and formed a task force to investigate the case.
"In light of the gravity of the case, we have formed an investigation task force led by the head of the detective division of Jongno Police Station and launched an investigation," the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in a notice to the press. "We plan to swiftly and sternly investigate by analyzing video footage to track down the perpetrator."
Police said the suspect also threw bananas.
By law, holding rallies within 100 meters (328 feet) of the Constitutional Court is banned, but press conferences and one-person protests are allowed.
Yoon's supporters have held one-person protests in large numbers simultaneously, creating the effect of a rally.
Police deployed riot officers to the scene to begin dispersing the protesters and broadcast warnings that anyone cursing at or assaulting police officers would be detained on the spot.
BY Yonhap, KIM MIN-YOUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
