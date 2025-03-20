Army officer gets life sentence for murdering, dismembering female colleague
A local court on Thursday sentenced a former Army officer to life in prison for killing and dismembering a woman, who was a fellow military employee whom he had an affair with, for fear of disclosing their relationship.
The Chuncheon District Court handed down a life sentence for Yang Kwang-jun on charges of murder, dismemberment and concealing of a body.
Yang, 38, who was an Army lieutenant colonel, is accused of allegedly strangling the victim to death during a dispute in his car at their unit's parking lot on Oct. 25.
He is also charged with dismembering and abandoning the victim's body in a river in Hwacheon, Gangwon, the next day.
The victim was a civilian military employee who worked at the same unit in the Cyber Operations Command in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi. Unlike Yang, who was married and had a family, the victim was single.
Yang was later dismissed from his position in the military.
