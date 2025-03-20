 Daughter of former president Moon faces trial over drunk driving, illegal house-sharing business
Daughter of former president Moon faces trial over drunk driving, illegal house-sharing business

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 18:02
Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, walks out of the Yongsan Police Precinct in central Seoul on Oct. 18, 2024. [YONHAP]

Prosecutors on Thursday demanded a one-year prison term for former President Moon Jae-in's daughter on charges of drunk driving and illegally operating a house-sharing business.
 
Moon Da-hye is accused of driving her car into a taxi while trying to change lanes in Seoul's Itaewon district last October. Her blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.149 percent at the time, exceeding the 0.08 percent threshold for driver's license revocation.
 

Separately, she is accused of running an Airbnb business without official registration at three locations in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District and on the southern resort island of Jeju.
 
Prosecutors sought the sentence during the first hearing of her trial at the Seoul Western District Court, citing her high alcohol level at the time of the accident and earnings of 136 million won ($93,000) in profits from five years of running the accommodation business.
 
“I admit all of my faults and am deeply reflecting on them,” Moon said during the hearing. “I vow to never repeat the same mistakes in the future and ask for (the court's) leniency.”
 
Yonhap
