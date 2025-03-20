Gyeonggi gov't to provide 1 million won subsidies to residents of area accidentally bombed by Air Force
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 15:33
The Gyeonggi provincial government said Thursday it will provide subsidies of 1 million won ($680) to the residents of Idong-myeon, Pocheon, who were accidentally bombed by the Korean Air Force.
It comes just one week after Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon promised to review the provision of the subsidy and disaster relief funds.
Kim visited the Nogok-ri village hall, consoled affected residents and pledged to provide the daily recovery subsidy, disaster relief funds for hospitalized patients, and emergency recovery aid on March 13.
The provincial government said on Thursday that it will distribute 1 million won per person to approximately 5,900 affected residents from April 1 to 15.
The recovery package will be funded using Gyeonggi’s disaster relief fund. To ensure smooth distribution, the provincial government plans to allocate 5.9 billion won in relief funds to Pocheon after review by the Gyeonggi Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
All residents of Idong-myeon are eligible for subsidies. The subsidy also covers Gyeonggi residents who suffered physical or economic damage from the Air Force bombing.
The head of the affected household or a household member must submit an application along with identification and a bank account copy, after which payments will be made within a week of review.
Starting Friday, disaster relief funds will be provided to hospitalized patients, with 3.74 million won for those with serious injuries and 1.87 million won for those with minor injuries. A total of 93 million won in emergency recovery aid was fully distributed on March 14.
Pocheon city government announced that it would provide 1 million won per person to residents of Nogok 2-ri and Nogok 3-ri, who suffered direct damage from the bombing, and 500,000 won per person to other Idong-myeon residents. Applications are currently being accepted.
"Idong-myeon in Pocheon has suffered both tangible and intangible damage from firing range shelling and military training for over 70 years," said Han Dong-wook, head of Gyeonggi’s Social Disaster Division. "Considering the direct damage caused by the state, we made an exceptional decision to provide the daily recovery subsidy."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)