Kim Soo-hyun's agency files criminal complaint against Hoverlab operator
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 19:11
-
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
- [email protected]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, has taken legal action against individuals involved in defaming the actor by publishing unauthorized photographs of the actor, as well as for spreading false information.
Gold Medalist issued a statement through its legal representatives at L.K.B & Partners on Thursday stating that the company had filed a criminal complaint against YouTuber Kim Se-ui, the operator of Hoverlab, and an unnamed individual claiming to be an aunt of late actor Kim Sae-ron, who allegedly provided the photograph to Kim Se-ui.
The controversy erupted when Hoverlab released a photograph of Kim Soo-hyun allegedly washing dishes without his pants at Kim Sae-ron's house, along with a statement from the late actor's family once again demanding Kim Soo-hyun's formal apology, on March 15.
According to Gold Medalist, the photograph had been taken when Kim Soo-hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron, who was an adult at the time. The agency emphasized that the image could cause Kim Soo-hyun “sexual humiliation” and “should never have been made public.”
“Posting the photograph on a YouTube channel constitutes a clear criminal act, and Hoverlab has threatened Kim Soo-hyun, stating that they will continue to release similar photos,” the statement continued. “Given these circumstances, Gold Medalist has no choice but to take legal action.”
The agency also added that it had refrained from taking legal action against the bereaved family of the late actor out of respect, but that “false information spread by Hoverlab through broadcasts and other means, along with the unverified rumors,” had gotten out of hand and “continue to spread in real time online.”
The legal dispute comes amid ongoing allegations propagated by the far-right YouTube channel Hoverlab, which has claimed that Kim Soo-hyun engaged in a six-year relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor. The channel also alleged that Kim Soo-hyun ignored Kim Sae-ron’s financial distress and failed to respond when she struggled to repay a 700 million won ($530,000) debt to his agency, a claim Gold Medalist has categorically denied as “false and defamatory.”
“If false allegations and defamation continue, we will be forced to take comprehensive legal action to protect the reputation of the agency and the actor,” Gold Medalist stated.
Kim Sae-ron’s family, through their attorney, Bu Ji-seok of Law Firm Buyou, filed a lawsuit on March 17 against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho and added they would press additional charges against Kim Soo-hyun and reporters from SBS and Dispatch, claiming they had all, together, pushed Kim Sae-ron toward her death.
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)