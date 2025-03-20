Korea to exempt Chinese group tourists for economic boost
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 18:13
- SEO JI-EUN
Korea will temporarily exempt visas for Chinese group tourists in the third quarter of this year as part of its efforts to boost inbound tourism, the government announced Thursday.
China has waived visas for Korean travelers making short-term visits of up to 30 days since November last year. However, Chinese citizens still require a visa to visit Korea unless they are traveling to Jeju Island or arriving as cruise tourists.
“Despite record-high tourist arrivals, competition to attract international visitors is intensifying with neighboring countries such as Japan and China, and most visitors are concentrated in major cities like Seoul,” acting President Choi Sang-mok, who also serves as finance minister, said during a policy review meeting on economic livelihoods on Thursday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, the host city for the APEC summit later this year. “We will promote the growth of tourism exports and boost domestic consumption by diversifying tourism markets, products and travel routes.”
The government also announced plans to develop “customized” travel packages targeting visitors from Southeast Asia and the Middle East where it sees inbound tourism potential.
K-culture experiences, including Korean food, beauty, entertainment and sports, will be integrated into tourism offerings.
The government added it will develop and intensively market tourism products for Gyeongju and the broader North Gyeongsang area in conjunction with the APEC event.
