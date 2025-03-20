K-pop audition show 'Under 15' under fire amid exploitation accusations
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 15:36 Updated: 20 Mar. 2025, 15:38
MBN's upcoming K-pop audition show, “Under 15,” featuring contestants aged 15 and younger, came under fire for sexualizing minors with calls for its cancellation prior to release.
Despite initially being promoted as a “K-pop prodigy discovery initiative," the show has been criticized primarily due to public concerns about the participants' age as the 59 young girls in the audition show are all aged 15 and younger, having been born after 2009.
Controversy arose when teaser videos depicting the young participants wearing thick makeup and revealing outfits were posted on the audition’s official YouTube channel on March 12.
In response, netizens took to the audition program’s YouTube channel, social media and official website to criticize the show and call for its cancellation. Posts in the comment section accused the show of condoning child abuse and went as far as to call its producers pedophiles.
They also pointed out that the show’s producers have a social responsibility to protect minors from potential sexualization and mental health issues that young participants may face due to the competitive nature of the K-pop audition culture.
Despite such controversies, the production team, spearheaded by Crea Studio CEO Seo Hye-jin, has remained silent and disabled the comment section on its official YouTube channel. Seo is known for producing trot competition shows like "Miss Trot" (2019) and “Mister Trot” (2020).
Should the show premiere as planned, the first episode of the program will air on March 31.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)