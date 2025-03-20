Prosecutors raid Seoul mayor's residence and City Hall in reported Myung Tae-kyun probe
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 09:39 Updated: 20 Mar. 2025, 09:46
The Seoul city government told reporters that it was notified of the raid around 9 a.m.
In a statement Thursday morning, the city said it "believes the investigation is linked to Myung Tae-kyun" and will respond by reviewing the scope of the warrant in the presence of a lawyer.
Myung, a self-proclaimed power broker, is alleged to have ties to the mayor’s 2021 by-election campaign.
Prosecutors are investigating claims that the Future Resources Institute, a polling firm effectively controlled by Myung, conducted 13 unpublished opinion polls related to Oh Se-hoon during his 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election campaign. They are also probing allegations that businessman Kim Han-jung, a long-time supporter of Oh, covered the polling expenses, which totaled 33 million won ($22,600).
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
