Thursday's fortune: Fortune favors the bold, but wisdom wins the day
Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 07:00
Today's mix of luck, challenges and opportunities calls for balance and awareness. Embrace good fortune with confidence, navigate setbacks wisely, and stay adaptable. Trust your instincts, strengthen connections, and let patience lead the way. Your fortune for Thursday, March 20, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy. March 20, 2025 (Thursday) – Your Daily Fortune
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Small efforts lead to big results — keep going!
🔹 Your network is your net worth — stay connected.
🔹 Today is a great day for teamwork — collaboration wins!
🐂 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Love | 🧭 North
🔹 Your kindness will come back to you — give freely!
🔹 A sweet surprise is in store today — enjoy it!
🔹 Stability is your strength — keep things steady.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Confidence is your superpower today — use it!
🔹 An exciting conversation could spark new ideas.
🔹 Take a bold step — you won’t regret it!
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)
💰 Caution | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Some things are better left unsaid — think before speaking.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary arguments — choose peace.
🔹 Take a step back and breathe — it helps.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 You’re on the right track — keep going!
🔹 A joyful moment will brighten your day.
🔹 Be bold — success favors the brave!
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 North
🔹 Some plans may change unexpectedly — stay flexible!
🔹 Not everyone needs to know your next move—stay discreet.
🔹 Be mindful of your words — they hold power.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 A misunderstanding may arise — stay calm.
🔹 Resist the urge to react emotionally — think first.
🔹 Your energy is valuable — don’t waste it on negativity.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 The universe is working in your favor — trust it!
🔹 An exciting opportunity may come out of nowhere — be ready!
🔹 Someone will appreciate your hard work today.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)
💰 Caution | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Uncertainty | 🧭 West
🔹 Be careful with your words today — think before speaking.
🔹 Not every risk is worth taking — analyze first.
🔹 A misunderstanding may need clearing up — be open.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Your energy is magnetic today — people are drawn to you!
🔹 A small win today could lead to a big victory later.
🔹 Trust yourself — you know what’s best for you.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Great | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Loyalty will be rewarded — stay true to your values!
🔹 A team effort will lead to success today — work together!
🔹 Your hard work is finally paying off — celebrate!
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Growth | 🧭 West
🔹 Self-care isn’t selfish — it’s necessary.
🔹 A heartfelt conversation could heal old wounds.
🔹 A financial decision may need reconsideration — take your time.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
