Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock...

The Constitutional Court announced Thursday that it would announce its ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment at 10 a.m. Monday, but it still hasn't announced President Yoon's impeachment ruling date. The court’s delay in announcing the decision has baffled both the ruling People Power Party (PPP), which is on Yoon's side, and the opposition Democratic Party (DP), whose leader, Lee Jae-myung, awaits rulings in several criminal cases of his own. [PARK YONG-SEOK]