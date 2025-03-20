 Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock...
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock...

Published: 20 Mar. 2025, 20:00
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

[PARK YONG-SEOK]

The Constitutional Court announced Thursday that it would announce its ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment at 10 a.m. Monday, but it still hasn't announced President Yoon's impeachment ruling date. The court’s delay in announcing the decision has baffled both the ruling People Power Party (PPP), which is on Yoon's side, and the opposition Democratic Party (DP), whose leader, Lee Jae-myung, awaits rulings in several criminal cases of his own. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags cartoons

More in Cartoons

Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock...

Thursday's fortune: Fortune favors the bold, but wisdom wins the day

Not a lot of time left

Wednesday's fortune: Patience and caution lead the way

Valley of defiance

Related Stories

Independent body is out of reach

Ha-neul, may you rest in peace on a pretty star...

Et tu, Brute?

Tried in vain

From bad to worse
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)