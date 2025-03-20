DP chief crossed the line with the acting president

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

As the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol drags on longer than expected, the Democratic Party (DP) of Korea appears to be growing impatient, leading to reckless rhetoric. During a party supreme council meeting on Wednesday, DP leader Lee Jae-myung declared, “Acting President Choi Sang-mok is committing constitutional violations as if it’s a daily routine,” adding, “If he destroys the constitutional order, any citizen can arrest Acting President Choi as a flagrant offender. I hope he's watching his back.” These remarks were directed at Choi’s decision not to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court justice.While the opposition has every right to criticize Acting President Choi for delaying Ma’s appointment — especially given the Constitutional Court’s ruling that such a delay is unconstitutional — Lee’s “watch your back” comment crosses the line into inflammatory rhetoric. His words could even be interpreted as incitement, potentially provoking extreme actions from his most ardent supporters. The irony is that Lee himself, who recently survived an attack, claimed to have received a tip-off about a possible assassination attempt and attended Wednesday's party meeting wearing a bulletproof vest. For him to direct a veiled threat is unacceptable. Moreover, Acting President Choi is not an ordinary citizen but the individual currently exercising presidential authority. It is unsurprising that the People Power Party (PPP) has already accused Lee of engaging in “flagrant sedition” by threatening the acting president.Korean society is currently awash in political tension and irrational anger, creating an environment ripe for instability. At such a time, political leaders must weigh their words carefully and act with prudence. Lee should retract his “watch your back” comment and issue an apology.Equally concerning is the DP’s escalating push to impeach Acting President Choi, driven by its hardliners. DP Floor leader Park Chan-dae recently warned, “If Acting President Choi does not appoint Ma by March 19, we can no longer overlook his fault.” Earlier this month, the DP had refrained from aggressively pressing for Ma’s appointment, citing concerns that doing so could delay the Constitutional Court’s ruling due to the necessity of a retrial renewal process. However, as the ruling remains pending and tensions mount, the party has reintroduced the issue. Regardless of its dissatisfaction with Choi, pursuing his impeachment would be nothing more than an empty show of force, one that could backfire politically. Korea is currently navigating complex economic, trade, and diplomatic challenges. Impeaching a second acting president would only deepen the crisis. The DP should recall that the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ended up galvanizing conservative forces amid the impeachment turmoil.The Constitutional Court is not obligated to align with the DP’s political timeline. While it is true that the ruling on Yoon’s impeachment has been delayed longer than initially expected, a decision will be made soon. Now is the time for patience, not political theatrics.