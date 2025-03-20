All 10 KBO teams to start foreign pitchers on Opening Day for first time in eight years

For the first time in eight years, all 10 teams in the Korean baseball league will send foreign-born pitchers to start on Opening Day.Managers for the teams announced their starting pitchers for Saturday's season openers during the annual media day in Seoul on Thursday, though some had already revealed their pitching plans earlier in the week during the preseason.The defending champions Kia Tigers will start the reigning ERA champion James Naile against the NC Dinos at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju. The Dinos will counter with their first-year foreign pitcher, Logan Allen.The Samsung Lions, runners-up to the Tigers last year, will have Ariel Jurado on the mound against his former team, the Kiwoom Heroes. Kenny Rosenberg will toe the rubber for the Heroes in the game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu. Jurado, who opened the 2024 season for the Heroes, will be the only pitcher to start on back-to-back Opening Days.For the LG Twins, Yonny Chirinos will make his KBO debut on Saturday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul against the Lotte Giants, who will have Charlie Barnes make his first Opening Day start since 2022.Drew Anderson, second-year starter for the SSG Landers, will start against the Doosan Bears at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon. The Bears will have their new pitcher Cole Irvin on the hill.The KT Wiz will begin the new season with their new pitcher, Enmanuel De Jesus, against the Hanwha Eagles at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi.The Eagles will turn to their own new starter, Cody Ponce, for Opening Day.Last year, the Eagles opened the season with their franchise icon Ryu Hyun-jin, who rejoined the club in early 2024 after 11 years in MLB. Ryu has made six Opening Day starts in his KBO career but the Eagles have won just one of those games.KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum two pitchers. Nine teams have signed two starting pitchers, while the Heroes are carrying Rosenberg as their only foreign-born pitcher.Yonhap