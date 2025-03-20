KBO's career home run leader Choi Jeong to miss Opening Day

SSG Landers slugger Choi Jeong, Korean baseball's all-time home run king, will miss time early in the new season due to a hamstring injury, his club said Thursday.The Landers made the announcement two days prior to Opening Day for the 2025 KBO season. They said Choi had complained of discomfort in his right hamstring before a preseason game against the Kia Tigers on Monday, and tests done on each of the next two days revealed a mild, grade 1 strain.The Landers added that Choi is mostly pain free, but there is no timetable yet for his return. He will be reevaluated in a few days and get into some minor league games for conditioning purposes before rejoining the KBO club.Choi is the KBO's career home run leader with 495, putting him five away from opening the 500 home run club in Korean baseball.The 38-year-old is also No. 1 all time in runs (1,461) and total bases (4,197), and No. 2 in RBIs (1,561).Yonhap