Chip off the new block: Nvidia CEO autographs Samsung's latest GDDR7
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 18:57
- CHO YONG-JUN
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signs seventh-generation graphic double data rate (GDDR7) graphics memory from Samsung Electronics at Samsung's booth on the fourth day of Nvidia's annual software developer conference in San Jose, California, on March 20.
Nvidia's software developer conference, Nvidia GTC, was held from March 18 to March 21.
