Greeting card written by the late Park Soo-keun returns to artist's hometown
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 15:42
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
A season’s greetings card written by Park Soo-keun (1914-1965) made its return to the late painter’s hometown of Yanggu County, Gangwon, for the first time in 63 years.
The Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation said Thursday that three items — the card, an envelope and a leaflet on a previous solo exhibition by Park — were donated to the Park Soo Keun Museum in Yanggu.
The memorabilia was owned by the private U.S. collector Robert Mattielli and his wife Sandra before the foundation acquired them last month.
The Mattiellis became acquaintances with Park in the 1950s when they came to Korea as U.S. military personnel and met him while stationed in Yongsan District, central Seoul, for three decades.
Park wrote the card to Sandra in December 1962, attaching his signature and a print he drew of two people flying kites. It’s the same image that Park added in a separate card to the late artist Lee Ung-no (1904-1989).
The latest donation will be displayed at the museum’s upcoming exhibition next month.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)