맞춤 표지에서 K팝 독서클럽까지… 독서를 쿨하게 바꾼 Z세대
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 11:27
From custom covers to K-pop clubs, Gen Z is making reading cool again
Monday, March 10, 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
In some countries, reading may be perceived as a medieval pastime, involving couches, warm tea and slightly dirty pajamas. But not Korea.
perceive: ~로 여기다
medieval: 중세의, 오래된
다른 나라에선 독서를 소파와 따뜻한 차 그리고 약간 더러워진 잠옷을 연상하게 되는 지난 시절의 취미로 여길 수도 있다. 하지만 한국은 다르다.
Among the country's Gen Z, the normally quiet and intellectual pursuit is currently one of the most fashionable activities — both to partake in and to flaunt.
intellectual: 지적인
pursuit: 추구
partake: 참여하다
flaunt: 과시하다
한국의 Z세대 사이에선 대체로 조용한 이 지적 활동이 유행하고 있다. 함께 참여하는 활동이자 과시하는 활동이기도 하다.
Sales to teens and young adults at Yes24, one of the largest bookstore chains in Korea, rose 18 percent in 2024 from the previous year. In the same age group, literature in particular is performing significantly better — nearly 40 percent higher this January than last — than exam prep and self-help books, which are typically the top choices among locals during the early months of the new year.
in particular: 특히
significantly: 상당히, 훨씬 더
self-help: 자기계발
국내 대형 서점 체인 중 하나인 예스24에 따르면 2024년 10대와 젊은층 대상 도서 판매량이 전년 대비 18% 증가했다. 같은 연령대에서는 특히 문학 부문의 판매량이 훨씬 더 좋은 성적을 거두었는데 지난 1월 기준 전년 동월 대비 약 40% 증가했고 이는 일반적으로 연초에 강세를 보이는 수험서 및 자기계발서보다 더 많이 팔린 것이다.
One driver of the surging sales is undoubtedly Han Kang’s unprecedented Nobel Prize win last fall and the nationwide reading boom that followed, which Korean media have widely reported. But it's more than the simple pleasure of reading text that is bringing Korea's Gen Z back to bookstores. It's also a new phenomenon called “text hip” — the increasingly popular understanding that reading is cool again.
driver: 원동력
surging: 급증
undoubtedly: 의심할 여지 없이
unprecedented: 전례 없는
급증하는 매출의 원동력 중 하나는 의심할 여지 없이 한국 언론이 앞다투어 보도한 지난해 가을 한강 작가의 전례 없는 노벨상 수상과 그에 따른 전국적인 독서 붐이다. 하지만 한국의 Z세대를 서점으로 다시 불러들이는 것은 단순히 책을 읽는 즐거움 만은 아니다. 독서를 ‘텍스트 힙’으로 본다. 즉, 책읽기가 쿨하다는 새로운 인식이 자리 잡고 있다.
Beyond being photographed with a brick-like tome, young locals are becoming fond of myriad text-related activities — transcribing, writing, reviewing and even decorating book covers — all of which have been welcomed into mainstream culture for Koreans who, at least for now, consider them as stylish as filming a TikTok reel.
tome: 두꺼운 책
fond of: 좋아하는
myriad: 각양각색의
transcribe: 필사하다
벽돌같이 두꺼운 책을 들고 사진을 찍는 것에 그치지 않고 필사, 글쓰기, 리뷰, 심지어 표지 꾸미기 등 각양각색의 텍스트 관련 활동을 좋아하게 돼 하나의 대세 문화로 자리 잡게 됐다. 한국인들에겐 적어도 현재는 인스타그램 릴스나 틱톡 영상을 찍는 것 만큼 세련된 취미로 여겨지고 있다.
And while Gen Z’ers in other parts of the world are showing a growing interest in books as well, Han’s win consolidated reading from a fleeting fad into what experts predict will become a more sustainable and wholesome practice among young Korean readers.
consolidated: 굳힌, 강화된
fleeting: 스쳐 지나가는
fad: (짧은) 유행
sustainable: 지속가능한
wholesome: 건전한
세계 다른 지역의 Z세대도 책에 대한 관심을 키우고 있는 가운데, 한강의 노벨상 수상은 한국의 젊은 독자가 독서를 스쳐 지나가는 짧은 유행이 아닌 지속가능하고 건전한 습관으로 받아들이도록 굳혔다는 게 전문가들의 분석이다.
“Reading is considered fashionable now among young people these days, and this rise of ‘text hip’ in Korea, bolstered by Han Kang, has been a significant factor in empirically and theoretically fortifying the industry’s core foundations,” said a spokesperson for Kyobo Book Centre, another large bookstore. “We expect the trend to continue further into 2025.”
bolster: 강화하다
empirically: 실증적으로
theoretically: 이론적으로
fortify: 강화하다
core: 핵심
foundation: 기반
국내의 또 다른 대형 서점인 교보문고 관계자는 “요즘 젊은 세대 사이에서 독서가 유행이 되었는데 이는 한강 작가로 인해 강화된 ‘텍스트힙’ 문화가 확산되면서 실증적으로나 이론적으로나 한국 출판 산업의 핵심 기반을 강화하는 중요한 요인이 됐다”고 설명했다. 또 “이러한 추세가 2025년에도 계속될 것으로 기대한다”고 덧붙였다.
