From picnics to pastries, Seoul hotel packages are in full bloom for spring

Voco Seoul Myeongdong Hotel launched the “N Seoul Tower Picnic Package” to celebrate the arrival of spring, offering guests a unique picnic experience at N Seoul Tower.Located at the entrance of Myeong-dong in Jung District, central Seoul, it is recognized as the closest hotel to N Seoul Tower. Leveraging this geographical advantage, the hotel has designed this package to offer guests a special way to welcome the spring season.Guests who book the N Seoul Tower Picnic Package will receive a premium picnic set specially prepared by the hotel’s patisserie that includes a dark chocolate energy bar, a(Korean honey cookie) butter bar and an assortment of fresh fruit along with a choice of coffee, juice, ade or tea. Admission to the N Seoul Tower observatory is also included.The package also comes with complimentary access to the hotel’s fitness center and indoor swimming pool, ensuring a well-rounded and relaxing stay.(02) 6923-6700Yeouido Park Centre, Seoul – Marriott Executive Apartments in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, is set to host the 2025 Cherry Blossom event in its first-floor lobby. Taking place from noon to 6 p.m., guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a wide selection of wine and beer against the backdrop of the cherry blossoms of Yeouido.The event will feature over 50 varieties of wine and draft beer, ranging from affordable wines to premium and eco-friendly wines.Tickets are priced at 30,000 won ($20.42), which includes wine and Hanmac draft beer tastings, a tasting glass, a 10,000 won food discount voucher and a 10,000 won wine discount voucher.In celebration of Arbor Day on April 5, the event will also feature special activities promoting environmental protection. Guests will have the opportunity to experience Silver Oak Wines, a renowned eco-friendly winery, and enjoy Jirisan 1915 premium eco-friendly water. Additionally, guests who bring their own tumblers can enjoy unlimited Hanmac draft beer.A variety of snacks prepared by the hotel’s chefs, including sliders, French fries, cheese platters, charcuterie platters and cherry blossom popcorn, will be available for around 20,000 won. Guests can also capture memorable moments at the cherry blossom photo zone and visit the glass decorating station and cherry blossom market.Reservations are available via Naver Booking or a call to the hotel.(02) 2090-8000: Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, is offering the “Spring Escape” package, including a one-night stay and a complimentary 500-milliliter (17-ounce) bottle of LUNA Body Lotion from Penhaligon’s, a British royal perfumery brand.LUNA Body Lotion is one of Penhaligon’s signature products known for its lasting scent diffusion.Guests staying in suites will receive an additional bottle of Château d’Esclans Whispering Angel wine. They will also enjoy exclusive Happy Hour and breakfast benefits at the Westin Club on the 20th floor.The package price starts from 496,100 won, including tax, for a Deluxe Room.(02) 771-0500Marque d’Amour, a cocktail bar located on the top floor of L’Escape Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, launched the “Olfactory Accident in Marque d’Amour” promotion in collaboration with the French niche fragrance brand Diptyque.Guests who book this promotion will receive a Diptyque Perfume & Cocktail Set, which includes one 30-milliliter bottle of Doson Eau de Toilette by Diptyque, one bottle of sparkling wine, two cocktails from a selection of three special Diptyque-inspired cocktails and a platter of assorted cheese, charcuterie, fruits and canapés.The three exclusive cocktails were created to celebrate the launch of Diptyque’s Orphéon Jazz Club collection, inspired by the Parisian jazz club Orphéon, which played a significant role in the heritage of Diptyque’s founders. Guests can choose from Le Jazz Note, a coffee-based cocktail with tonka bean notes; Le 60’s, a vibrant blue cocktail reminiscent of the multifaceted blue columns of Orphéon Bar; or L’Orphéon, a juniper berry-infused mocktail.The package is priced at 200,000 won, and reservations can be made via phone or the local restaurant reservation platform CatchTable.(02) 317-4004