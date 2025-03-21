Lee and Lee meeting needs to be more than mere show (KOR)

Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung met with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Thursday. Following his recent economic discussions with Ryu Jin, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, Lee visited the Samsung Youth Software Academy in Seoul’s Yeoksam district. While this may be part of his broader strategy to appeal to centrist voters ahead of a potential early presidential election and to assert his leadership in economic discourse, it remains significant that the leader of the main opposition party and a major presidential contender is engaging directly with the corporate sector. This is particularly noteworthy given the DP’s past moves on legislative measures perceived as restrictive to business activities.During the meeting, Lee Jae-myung underscored the importance of a symbiotic relationship between national prosperity and corporate success, stating, “For the nation to prosper, businesses must thrive, and for Samsung to succeed, its investors must also benefit.” He urged Samsung to continue driving economic growth and emphasized the need to strengthen the global competitiveness of major corporations in an increasingly competitive world. Expressing hope that Samsung would overcome its current challenges, he advocated for fostering an economic ecosystem where success is more broadly shared.However, the meeting failed to address key regulatory concerns affecting the business sector, including the Semiconductor Special Act and amendments to the Commercial Act. The DP is currently advocating for a Semiconductor Special Act that omits provisions for exceptions to the 52-hour workweek despite industry demands for greater flexibility. Additionally, the party has pushed through an amendment to the Commercial Act that introduces a fiduciary duty clause for corporate boards of directors, which has drawn strong opposition from the business community. Notably, industry leaders have called on acting President Choi Sang-mok to veto the Commercial Act amendment, citing potential negative impacts on corporate governance and investment.The broader business environment remains fraught with challenges, from escalating global trade tensions and U.S. tariffs to increasingly complex regulatory hurdles. Samsung, in particular, is navigating fierce competition in the semiconductor sector. Chairman Lee Jae-yong has openly acknowledged the severity of the situation, urging executives to adopt a "do-or-die" crisis mindset, while Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee recently assured shareholders of the company’s relentless commitment to achieving tangible results.At a time when businesses are striving to innovate and remain competitive, the political sphere must play a supportive role rather than imposing additional constraints. Politicians cannot merely pay lip service to corporate success while simultaneously advancing regulations that stifle growth under pressure from labor unions. Lee Jae-myung has recently positioned himself as a proponent of "pragmatism," yet his wavering stance on crucial issues, such as flexibility in semiconductor labor regulations, raises doubts about the sincerity of his approach. Without substantive legislative and policy actions to back his rhetoric, Lee’s outreach to the business sector risks being dismissed as an election-driven maneuver rather than a genuine commitment to economic progress.이재명 더불어민주당 대표와 이재용 삼성전자 회장이 어제 만났다. 지난 5일 류진 한국경제인협회장과 민생 경제간담회를 시작으로 경제계와 연쇄 회동에 나선 이 대표가 이날은 서울 역삼동 ‘삼성 청년 소프트웨어 아카데미’를 찾은 것이다. 조기 대선을 의식한 중도층 공략의 일환이자 경제 이슈를 선점하기 위한 포석이겠지만, 그럼에도 제1 야당 대표이자 유력 대선후보가 기업 현장의 목소리를 듣겠다고 나선 건 의미 있는 일이다. 특히 기업 활동을 제약하는 각종 법안을 거대 야당이 주도한다는 비판이 나오는 상황이어서 더욱 기대가 모였다.이 대표는 “기업이 잘돼야 나라가 잘되고 삼성이 잘돼야 투자한 사람도 잘산다”며 “경제성장의 견인차 역할을 잘해 주길 부탁한다”고 당부했다. 또 “일자리든, 삶의 질이든 다 경제활동에서 나오는데 글로벌 경쟁이 격화한 세상이라 대기업의 국제 경쟁력을 키우는 것은 정말 중요하다”고 강조했다. 삼성이 어려움을 잘 이겨내고 그 과정에서 훌륭한 생태계가 새롭게 만들어져 많은 이가 함께 과실을 누리기 바란다는 덕담도 했다.하지만 이날 회동에서 반도체특별법이나 상법 개정안 등 현안 논의는 없었다. 민주당은 현재 ‘주 52시간 예외 적용’ 조항을 뺀 반도체특별법을 추진하고 있다. 이사의 주주 충실 의무를 담은 상법 개정안은 민주당 주도로 본회의를 통과했다. 둘 다 경제계의 요구와는 거리가 있거나 배치되는 법안들이다. 특히 상법 개정안은 경제계가 최상목 대통령 권한대행에게 재의요구권(거부권) 행사를 촉구하고 있다.미국의 관세 폭탄, 치열해지는 글로벌 경쟁, 혁신을 가로막는 각종 규제 등 기업을 둘러싼 국내외 환경은 엄혹하다. 치열한 반도체 패권 경쟁에서 삼성의 위기감도 커지고 있다. 이 회장은 계열사 임원 2000여 명을 대상으로 한 교육에서 혁신과 도전이 사라진 삼성 위기론을 현실로 인정하고 사즉생(死卽生)의 각오를 주문했다. 지난 19일 주주총회에서 한종희 부회장은 가시적인 성과를 내기 위한 뼈를 깎는 노력을 아끼지 않겠다고 밝혔다.생사의 변곡점에 선 기업이 혁신을 위해 혼신의 노력을 하면 정치권도 이를 도와야 한다. 말로는 기업 경쟁력이 국가 경쟁력이라는 둥, 기업 활동의 장애 요인을 최소화하겠다는 둥 떠들면서 실제는 기업 옥죄기 법안을 밀어붙이는 이중적인 행보는 곤란하다. 이 대표는 최근 ‘실용주의’를 내걸었으나 반도체업 종사자의 주 52시간 예외 문제 등을 놓고 오락가락했단 비판을 받았다. 말이 아닌 행동으로 기업과 경제 살리기 입법과 정책에 나서지 않는다면, 이 대표의 ‘우클릭’ 행보 뒤에 ‘선거용 쇼’란 꼬리표가 붙는 것은 어쩔 수 없다.